Summary:

I analyzed v-safe data from nearly 10 million registrants (about 5 million Pfizer-only and 4.4 million Moderna-only) and identified 214 reports of atypical cancers across selected MedDRA categories, with 118 showing rapid progression and 314 indicating reactivation of dormant cancers shortly after vaccination.

Over 95% of the nearly 17,000 total cancer reports lacked any post-vaccination positive COVID-19 PCR test, while 1,778 reflected prior cancer history and over 1,000 explicitly blamed the vaccine for the issue.

I extracted these details from v-safe free-text entries using AI tools and compiled them into a public dataset for review,many atypical cases involved recurrence or unusual timing post-vaccination rather than solely rapid growth.

Observed that 214 atypical cancer reports (206 without interim COVID infection) yield a rough rate of about 1 in 50,000 among v-safe participants. This suggests that if no signal appeared in Pfizer and Moderna trials (which together enrolled far more than 50,000 across phases and unblinding), critics are confusing absence of long-term cancer monitoring evidence with evidence of no risk

Many serious v-safe cancer reports are missing from VAERS despite CDC follow-up calls. Why is the registrant’s permission required to transfer details to VAERS for complete evaluation?

In my previous article I mentioned that there were a handful of “atypical” cancer reports in v-safe within the narrowly defined MedDRA categories which matched the paper by Charlotte Kuperwasser and Wafik El Deiry.

I then expanded my analysis to all cancer reports in v-safe and I have tried to compile all the information into a single table.

In this follow up article, I will present the cancer related information I extracted from v-safe free text so that people can read it and come to their own conclusions.

There are about 10 million registrants in v-safe. Of these, I considered people who had gotten only the Pfizer vaccine or only the Moderna vaccine (no mix-and-match).

There were 5018371 registrants who took only the Pfizer vaccine.

There were 4364243 registrants who took only the Moderna vaccine.

I considered the following MedDRA codes in either the PT_NAME or the LLT_NAME field from the covid_meddra_ files in v-safe:

Sarcoma

Glioblastoma

Melanoma

Lymphoma

Leukemia

Cancer

I extracted the following information from v-safe free text responses using Grok 4.1 Fast

Was there rapid progression?

A total of 118 cancer reports had rapid progression

Was the cancer atypical?

There were a total of 214 atypical cancer reports.

This means not all cases of atypical cancer were considered atypical due to rapid progression. There were 104 reports of atypical cancer which were not considered rapid progression.

In many cases, these are considered atypical because of recurrence of symptoms right after the vaccine dose.

Was there a reactivation of dormant cancers?

There were 314 reported cases of reactivation of previously dormant cancer which happened close to the date of vaccination.

Did the patient ever test positive for COVID19 after vaccination?

One of the common rebuttals for post vaccine cancer diagnosis or relapse is that it could have been due to COVID19 itself. Since v-safe did an excellent job of monitoring for positive PCR tests, we can see that less than 1000 of the nearly 17000 reports had a positive PCR test.

In other words, an overwhelming majority of people (almost 95%) who submitted cancer reports to v-safe did not have an interim COVID19 infection post vaccination.

Did the patient have prior cancer history before taking the vaccine?

I have mentioned in previous articles on v-safe MedDRA coding that CDC did not distinguish between pre-existing disease and new diagnosis in v-safe. In other words, the mere presence of a MedDRA code does not mean it was a new diagnosis after the vaccine.

There were 1778 reports of prior cancer diagnosis.

This is in fact one of the best examples of large case analysis of v-safe free text which goes in favor of the pro vaccine folks. When someone argues that all vaccine safety free text analysis is biased simply because people reading individual reports could become fixated on individual reports and “miss the bigger picture” (in terms of incidence rate), you can show this article to them and explain how such analysis can also absolve the vaccine of causing new issues.

Does the patient blame the vaccine?

One of the most amusing aspects of vaccine evangelism is the constant internal contradictions.

Over 1000 people who reported cancer blamed the vaccine.

Does this mean the vaccine evangelists will now agree that the COVID19 vaccine could cause cancer?

Of course not!

They will claim that these things should be left to medical professionals.

I do agree with that provided the medical professionals are unbiased, which is a much larger topic.

But oddly enough, a lot of these cancer reports are missing in VAERS (I plan to discuss this in a future article), even though Tom Shimabukuro promised that all serious issues from v-safe will be reported to VAERS.

In case you haven’t been following along, this would have been a big deal because the people who were calling v-safe registrants were usually well trained CDC employees who

a) had the skills to quickly fill out the VAERS forms without making mistakes

b) knew what information was missing in the v-safe checkins and could request it from the patient

c) could ensure all missing information did get added to VAERS in order to do a complete evaluation

But guess what the CDC did?

They simply avoided adding the details of v-safe patients to VAERS if the patient did not wish to fill the information since they believed it was not due to the vaccine.

And there were over 230,000 such checkins from 188156 unique registrants (across all reports)!

And this includes 5072 checkins and 3492 unique registrants among the v-safe cancer reports.

In fact Closed VAERS made a great point recently about why the CDC staff even needed to ask permission from the v-safe registrant to add their details to VAERS?

Heck let’s circle back and ask why is VSAFE needing permission from the victim in the first place to crosswalk a report to VAERS? It’s a VAERS rep for God’s sake making the calls! Source

If the vaccine evangelists object when patients self diagnose that their cancer was due to the vaccine, they should also object when patients self diagnose that there was no connection!

What does the incidence rate tell us about COVID19 vaccine clinical trials?

I had this interesting discussion on Twitter a few days back

There are a total of 214 “atypical” cancer reports among the 10 million v-safe registrants. Of these 206 did not have a positive PCR test post vaccination.

This means 1 in less than 50,000 people had some kind of atypical cancer related issue.

But between them, the Pfizer and Moderna trials vaccinated a lot more than 50K people, once you include the people who agreed to take the vaccine upon unblinding.

Source: Google AI Mode

Based on the v-safe calculations alone, doesn’t this mean at least a few people would have been afflicted by some kind of atypical cancer symptoms if Pfizer and Moderna had both done long term cancer monitoring of all the clinical trial participants?

In other words, when the critics of Oncotarget paper claim “there is no evidence that the COVID19 vaccine can cause atypical cancers”, aren’t they quite literally mistaking “absence of evidence” for “evidence of absence”?