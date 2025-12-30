Summary:

Not many people know this, but nearly 99% of foreign VAERS reports are filed by the vaccine manufacturers.

This is from a 2015 paper authored by Tom Shimabukuro

During 2011-2014, VAERS averaged around 30,000 U.S. reports annually, with 7% classified as serious. Healthcare professionals submitted 38% of reports, vaccine manufacturers 30% and patients and parents 14%. Reporter type and percent of serious reports vary across vaccines, age of vaccine recipient and how long the vaccine has been in use. During this same time period VAERS averaged around 6,000 foreign source reports annually. Vaccine manufacturers, which accounted for >99% of foreign source reporting, are required by law to submit foreign source adverse event reports that are both serious and unexpected [21], but not other types of foreign source reports. Given the vaccine manufacturer reporting requirements and the minimal amount of direct public reporting, it is not surprising that a relatively high percentage (48%) of foreign source reports are classified as serious. This likely represents selective reporting based on regulatory requirements rather than any substantial differences in safety profiles of foreign vaccines. Source

In other words, we don’t have to worry about whether a report is “verified” if it is a foreign report.

Note that this is in complete contrast to US VAERS reports. Recently two vaccine evangelists wrote the following

So, VAERS is a mishmash of unverified allegations, campaigns by organized vaccine opponents who want vaccines off the market, and genuine reports from people who had a shot and then had a symptom or complication afterwards – an issue which may or may not be caused by vaccines. Source

While I am not sure if the authors of that article know anything about foreign VAERS reports, it is pretty obvious from CDC’s own communication that foreign reports are not “unverified allegations” or “campaigns organized by vaccine opponents”

The flowchart

Since foreign VAERS reports are already “vetted” it is possible to do text analysis on their writeups to make assessments about causation.

Did vaccine cause death? │ ├─ Autopsy available? │ ├─ Yes │ │ └─ Blames vaccine OR not ruled out? │ │ ├─ Yes → ✅ YES │ │ └─ No → Doctor report available? ← joins here │ └─ No │ └─ Doctor report available? │ ├─ Yes │ │ └─ Blames vaccine OR cannot rule out? │ │ ├─ Yes → ✅ YES │ │ └─ No → ❌ NO │ └─ No │ └─ Cause of death known? │ ├─ Yes │ │ └─ Known vaccine side effect? (AESI) │ │ ├─ Yes │ │ │ └─ Underlying condition BEFORE vaccination? │ │ │ ├─ Yes │ │ │ │ └─ Most recent symptom within last year? │ │ │ │ ├─ Yes → ❌ NO │ │ │ │ └─ No/Unknown → ✅ YES (precautionary) │ │ │ └─ No/Unknown → ✅ YES (precautionary) │ │ └─ No → ❌ NO │ └─ No → ❌ NO (unknown cause)

The vaccine skeptics would say - yes, this is a reasonable flowchart if one were to use the “precautionary principle”

The vaccine pushers might probably disagree and say that the vaccine should not be blamed unless there is a mountain of evidence.

But no matter where you fall on this spectrum, it is easy to see that no one has actually done this analysis on existing foreign VAERS reports.

Instead of writing articles with titles like “Cut (VAERS) Off at The Evidence Pass“ the scientific community should be encouraging such analysis if the goal is to gain the trust of the public. Why are they unable to do this? Is it because they fear what the analysis would reveal?

Preliminary analysis

In fact, I have already done some preliminary analysis. But it was intended to be an experiment, and I did not design my data schema with this flowchart in mind.

But still, there were some interesting results.

Autopsy confirmed causation

Not only were there over a thousand foreign VAERS reports (out of about 17K) where the autopsy results were received, over 50 of them did blame the vaccine.

Doctor blames vaccine for death

This is from an entirely different dataset and based on a Japan VAERS death analysis I did in June 2023.

The takeaway is that the Doctor or healthcare professional mentioned that the death was related to the vaccine for over 100 reports.

Cause of death is a known side effect

We already know that myocarditis is a known side effect for the COVID19 vaccine. If myocarditis is listed as the cause of death then it can be reasonably inferred that the vaccine caused the death.

There are 208 reports where the medical reason for the death is myocarditis in the LLM dataset linked above.

Obviously this must be filtered further to see if the myocarditis onset was only after the vaccine (which needs more text centric data science)

You can also do the same exercise for all the symptoms which are considered “Adverse Events of Special Interest (AESI)” which was provided in the v-safe protocol.

Children aged 7 to 16

One of the big reasons the vaccine pushers are very concerned was that Vinay Prasad’s memo mentioned that the COVID19 vaccine caused the death of over 10 children based on VAERS death reports.

But if you look at the foreign VAERS deaths, there are in fact 150 reports.

Of these, 3 have done autopsies which do in fact blame the vaccine for the death.

And out of the 14 cases where autopsy results were received, some autopsies which did not blame the vaccine directly still stated that the cause of death was myocarditis, so it is possible that the connection was not made by the pathologist since it was still early days in the vaccine rollout.

And I also asked the LLM to provide a score based on all the information in the VAERS reports.

23 reports scored between 7 and 10 (out of 10).

Is anyone doing text centric data science for VAERS?

The first thing you should notice is that the existing fields (columns) in VAERS are not sufficient to complete this flowchart analysis. You need to generate some inferred values based on the information provided in the text fields.

In fact, VAERS has some very useful text fields other than the SYMPTOM_TEXT (clinical narrative).

For example, my LLM analysis used the patient history (HISTORY) field as part of its assessment.

I also keep hearing from researchers and Doctors on Twitter that It is also possible to use other text fields to “slice and dice” the VAERS data and look at the existing reports from multiple perspectives.

Note: I do not have any background in biology or medicine. But it is not hard to notice that the medical community is not paying much attention to all these text based fields in VAERS, even though in 2025/2026 it has become very easy to extract structured data from all these text fields and incorporate them into VAERS analysis. I call such analysis text centric data science .

For example I got this question from Twitter user BenoitMD about the LAB_DATA field (“ideally, reports that have lab values, which might give insight…”)

And I got another one recently

So who is helping these independent researchers with their analysis?

And if no one is doing it, then how can the vaccine pushers be so confident that the COVID19 vaccine safety has been “thoroughly studied”?