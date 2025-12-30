Vaccine Data Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
5d

I did a lot of reading of VAERS text reports after they were downloaded and converted to pdfs that make searching very easy. After Foreign report texts from Europe were deleted on the grouds of "privacy" we lost access to a huge resource.

I was interested to see Cause of Death Cerebral Hemorrhage with the important BUT referring to Pancytopenia.

I was discussing this with John Beaudoin Sr. the other day.

Also need to look for synonyms including Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis.

https://x.com/FluoridePoison/status/2005493150006325365

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Aravind Mohanoor
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aravind Mohanoor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture