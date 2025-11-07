Summary:

I flattened the VAERS CSV files into a 2.6GB merged dataset to simplify disproportionality analysis and address schema complexities highlighted by OpenVAERS critiques

Analysis of Cervarix vaccine reveals an ROR of 4.26 for deaths from 2006-2020, dropping to 1.41 overall and 0.00 post-2021, demonstrating how COVID-19 report surges distort pre-pandemic signals

Gardasil evaluations show ROR near 1 (0.94) pre-2021 but plummeting to 0.29 overall, underscoring the overwhelming impact of post-2021 non-HPV events on safety assessments

Gardasil 9 calculations yield artificially low RORs (0.39 pre-2021) due to 35% “No Adverse Event” reports like extra doses; excluding these raises the figure to 0.57, highlighting reporting biases

Post-analysis adjustments confirm ROR exceeds 1 for Gardasil pre-2021 after omissions, exposing flaws in vaccine pharmacovigilance and the need for unbiased, era-specific evaluations in evidence-based medicine

Recently Twitter user 9Sathya9 shared a paper on HPV vaccine safety

This is the paper he cited

Real-world safety of HPV vaccines over 18 y: A comprehensive analysis of U.S. VAERS reports

And here is the relevant section in the paper discussing Reporting Odds Ratio to prove vaccine safety

Importantly, disproportionality analysis revealed that death did not meet signal detection criteria for any HPV vaccine. The reporting odds ratios were all below 1.0:

This statement is provably false.

In the rest of this article, I will explain how the large influx of COVID19 vaccine related adverse events overwhelmed the VAERS database so badly, that it cannot be used for ROR analysis post-2021 for the HPV vaccine, or really for any other non COVID19 vaccine for the post COVID19 era.

But first, I will also add the criticism from OpenVAERS because it adds a lot of important points to the analysis:

Flattening the CSV file

VAERS has a 1 to many mapping from the DATA CSV file to both the SYMPTOMS CSV file and the VAX CSV file, for each year, as well as a set of DATA, SYMPTOMS and VAX CSV files for the foreign reports.

I flattened and merged all the VAERS CSV files into one giant CSV file which is now 2.6GB in size as of the most recent VAERS release.

Download the flat CSV file

I append all the symptoms and all the different vaccines administered using suitable delimiters so that all the important data is present in one row.

Click here to see the Python code used to construct this merged CSV file. If you understand the VAERS schema after they added followup reports, the code should be pretty easy to understand.

There is a big advantage to using such a CSV file.

It can help simplify the polars (Python) code used for doing the analysis.

To be even more specific, constructing this giant CSV file will help us avoid precisely the types of issues mentioned by OpenVAERS in bullet point 1

ROR Analysis for Cervarix

Click here to see the Python code for the ROR analysis

We can use the polars library to process fairly large CSV files.

But it would be quite hard to do the same using the pandas library.

Here are the results for (cervarix)

Number of rows in full dataset: 2753900 Number of rows in filtered dataset: 1746477 Study period: 2006 - 2024 Number of death events for (cervarix): 5 Number of (cervarix) non-death events: 261 Number of death events for non-(cervarix): 22616 Number of non-death events for non-(cervarix): 1667795 ROR for study period: 1.41 Study period: 2006 - 2020 Number of death events for (cervarix): 5 Number of (cervarix) non-death events: 258 Number of death events for non-(cervarix): 2410 Number of non-death events for non-(cervarix): 529740 ROR for study period: 4.26 Study period: 2021 - 2024 Number of death events for (cervarix): 0 Number of (cervarix) non-death events: 3 Number of death events for non-(cervarix): 20219 Number of non-death events for non-(cervarix): 1138531 ROR for study period: 0.00

There are at least four things which jump out immediately:

The death counts do not seem to match. This is because the authors included foreign death reports into the final counts

There were almost no events for the Cervarix vaccine after 2021 (as OpenVAERS points out), so the ROR becomes 0

However, for the study period 2006-2020 like I suggested, the ROR is high enough to warrant further analysis (although the raw number is small)

Including 2021-2024 into the study period clearly distorts the results

ROR analysis for Gardasil

Let us look at vaccine = (gardasil)

Number of rows in full dataset: 2753900 Number of rows in filtered dataset: 1746477 Study period: 2006 - 2024 Number of death events for (gardasil): 236 Number of (gardasil) non-death events: 57668 Number of death events for non-(gardasil): 22393 Number of non-death events for non-(gardasil): 1610567 ROR for study period: 0.29 Study period: 2006 - 2020 Number of death events for (gardasil): 217 Number of (gardasil) non-death events: 50311 Number of death events for non-(gardasil): 2205 Number of non-death events for non-(gardasil): 479853 ROR for study period: 0.94 Study period: 2021 - 2024 Number of death events for (gardasil): 21 Number of (gardasil) non-death events: 7372 Number of death events for non-(gardasil): 20199 Number of non-death events for non-(gardasil): 1131174 ROR for study period: 0.16

The first thing we notice is that the number for 2006 - 2020 is pretty close to 1, while the number of 2006 - 2024 is much smaller.

This has the effect of making Gardasil look much safer than it really is.

In other words, the extraordinarily large number of COVID19 vaccine reports - which is pretty visible when you even glance at the numbers - after January 2021 has overwhelmed the VAERS database to such an extent that it completely distorts all ROR analysis.

ROR analysis for Gardasil9

This is the output for vaccine = (gardasil 9)

Number of rows in full dataset: 2753900 Number of rows in filtered dataset: 1746477 Study period: 2006 - 2024 Number of death events for (gardasil 9): 35 Number of (gardasil 9) non-death events: 20594 Number of death events for non-(gardasil 9): 22589 Number of non-death events for non-(gardasil 9): 1647577 ROR for study period: 0.12 Study period: 2006 - 2020 Number of death events for (gardasil 9): 25 Number of (gardasil 9) non-death events: 13715 Number of death events for non-(gardasil 9): 2391 Number of non-death events for non-(gardasil 9): 516379 ROR for study period: 0.39 Study period: 2021 - 2024 Number of death events for (gardasil 9): 10 Number of (gardasil 9) non-death events: 6893 Number of death events for non-(gardasil 9): 20211 Number of non-death events for non-(gardasil 9): 1131658 ROR for study period: 0.08

At first glance it does seem like Gardasil9 is much safer because even for 2006 - 2020 it has an ROR of only 0.39 compared to nearly 1 for Gardasil

But there is another major issue that OpenVAERS identified (and explained to me via Twitter DM)

Why are there so many “No Adverse Event” reports for Gardasil9?

Most of these are for things like “Extra dose administered”

But even if such events need to be reported to VAERS, should they be included in ROR calculations?

And more importantly, would including them make a substantial difference (i.e. make the vaccine look safer)?

I wrote two queries to compare the ratio of “No Adverse Event” reports to all reports for both Gardasil and Gardasil 9.

Gardasil:

Gardasil9:

While the ratio is only 16% for Gardasil, it is over 35% for Gardasil 9!

And when these non-adverse events are heavily reported, it does have the effect of dampening the ROR value, as you will see in the next section.

ROR Analysis for all HPV vaccines

Based on a suggestion from

and OpenVAERS I ran the calculation for all HPV vaccines.

Updated Python code

Number of rows in full dataset: 2753900 Number of rows in filtered dataset: 1746477 Study period: 2006 - 2024 Number of death events for hpv: 265 Number of hpv non-death events: 58967 Number of death events for non-hpv: 22360 Number of non-death events for non-hpv: 1609205 ROR for study period: 0.32 Study period: 2006 - 2020 Number of death events for hpv: 246 Number of hpv non-death events: 51542 Number of death events for non-hpv: 2172 Number of non-death events for non-hpv: 478557 ROR for study period: 1.05 Study period: 2021 - 2024 Number of death events for hpv: 21 Number of hpv non-death events: 7440 Number of death events for non-hpv: 20199 Number of non-death events for non-hpv: 1131108 ROR for study period: 0.16

As you can see, the ROR does end up with a value slightly higher than 1 for all HPV vaccines combined for the period 2006-2020, and you can also see the effect of the 2021-2024 COVID19 reports distorting the value by a wide margin.

HPV Dead 2006-2024

HPV Not Dead 2006-2024

Repeating ROR calculations after omitting non adverse events

So I omitted these non-adverse events and did another calculation

These are the results for vaccine = (gardasil 9)

Number of rows in full dataset: 2753900 Number of rows in filtered dataset: 1611616 Study period: 2006 - 2024 Number of death events for (gardasil 9): 35 Number of (gardasil 9) non-death events: 13259 Number of death events for non-(gardasil 9): 22571 Number of non-death events for non-(gardasil 9): 1521941 ROR for study period: 0.18 Study period: 2006 - 2020 Number of death events for (gardasil 9): 25 Number of (gardasil 9) non-death events: 8219 Number of death events for non-(gardasil 9): 2389 Number of non-death events for non-(gardasil 9): 449374 ROR for study period: 0.57 Study period: 2021 - 2024 Number of death events for (gardasil 9): 10 Number of (gardasil 9) non-death events: 5054 Number of death events for non-(gardasil 9): 20195 Number of non-death events for non-(gardasil 9): 1073025 ROR for study period: 0.11

As you can see, the ROR value for Gardasil for 2006 - 2020 has increased by almost 50% (0.39 to 0.57)

Here is the calculation for vaccine = (gardasil):

Number of rows in full dataset: 2753900 Number of rows in filtered dataset: 1611616 Study period: 2006 - 2024 Number of death events for (gardasil): 236 Number of (gardasil) non-death events: 43914 Number of death events for non-(gardasil): 22375 Number of non-death events for non-(gardasil): 1491341 ROR for study period: 0.36 Study period: 2006 - 2020 Number of death events for (gardasil): 217 Number of (gardasil) non-death events: 38420 Number of death events for non-(gardasil): 2203 Number of non-death events for non-(gardasil): 419234 ROR for study period: 1.07 Study period: 2021 - 2024 Number of death events for (gardasil): 21 Number of (gardasil) non-death events: 5509 Number of death events for non-(gardasil): 20183 Number of non-death events for non-(gardasil): 1072565 ROR for study period: 0.20

In this case, omitting “No Adverse Event” has in fact pushed the ROR from 0.94 to above 1, which is considered a threshold where further investigation would be necessary.

Conclusion

The fact that the people who are being mocked as “tech bros” because they do not “stay in their lanes” are the only ones who are asking all these questions, while the medical establishment seems to be napping, means it is time to ask if vaccine pharmacovigilance, as well as post publication peer review of pro-vaccine research, is fundamentally broken

And when you add the amount of self censorship practiced by people when they write papers which are critical of vaccines, it becomes clear that the so-called “Evidence Based Medicine” does not provide a level playing field for vaccine critical research.