Summary:

Maryanne Demasi’s article on PACVS prompted an investigation into whether PACVS cases exist in the V-Safe dataset, focusing on registrants coded with the MedDRA neuropathy code.

Using V-Safe CSV data passed to an LLM via the Open Router API, my analysis identified nearly 200 potential PACVS cases among Pfizer-only registrants and nearly 150 among Moderna-only registrants. A rate of 3.5-4 per 100K is comparable to myocarditis (1-5 per 100K).

Since LLMs can occasionally reason incorrectly, a helper tool was built to enable human review and verification of each case determination.

The tool displays a detailed “Final Conclusion” field for each registrant, along with citation links that trace the LLM’s reasoning back to specific rows in the original V-Safe CSV data.

More detailed coverage of the analysis results will follow in upcoming articles.

When the March ACIP meeting got cancelled, Maryanne Demasi, PhD wrote an article about a condition called PACVS

“The presentation focuses on post-acute Covid-19 vaccination syndrome (PACVS), in which patients report illness after vaccination: fatigue, neurological symptoms, cardiac disturbances, and immune dysfunction that does not resolve.

Kuperwasser’s slides show that these symptoms overlap with long Covid, but also reveal important distinctions.

Conditions such as myocarditis and certain clotting disorders appear more closely associated with vaccination, while others occupy a shared clinical space.“

Note: I believe you need to be a paid subscriber to get access to the presentation, but reading the full presentation is not a prerequisite for reading the rest of this article. You can also read peer reviewed papers on the topic of PACVS here and here

Once I read the article I became curious about whether PACVS cases exist in v-safe.

I used the same approach as in my previous v-safe articles.

I constructed a Markdown file based on all the information in the v-safe CSV files for a given registrant. I then passed that Markdown file to a large language model (LLM) using the Open Router API. The LLM used the data in the Markdown file and extracted all the relevant information.

(The video demo of the Neuropathy Explainer Viewer tool at the bottom of this article shows an example of what the Markdown file would look like)

Analysis results

There were over 2200 Moderna-only registrants who got coded with the MedDRA code neuropathy. And there were over 2400 Pfizer-only registrants who got the MedDRA code neuropathy.

Of these the LLM was able to identify nearly 200 cases of PACVS for Pfizer

Click here to see the Pfizer dataset

And the LLM was able to identify nearly 150 PACVS cases for Moderna

Click here to see the Moderna dataset

There were about 5 million registrants each in both the Pfizer-only and the Moderna-only groups. This gives us a rate of 3.5 per 100K for Moderna and 4 per 100K for Pfizer. A rate of 1 to 5 per 100K was considered high enough to trigger a warning for myocarditis, but the general public barely knows about PACVS as a potential side effect of mRNA vaccines.

Note: these datasets sometimes miss some of the Pfizer-only and Moderna-only registrants who had the MedDRA code of neuropathy. Usually what happens in these cases is that the LLM extraction process would have failed in some way. The result was that I got a JSON file which I could not parse into the proper structure. In other words, I could not construct all the relevant information for the registrant because of a partially broken JSON file.

Are they really PACVS cases?

So the first question you might have is whether these are really PACVS cases.

When you ask an LLM to evaluate the v-safe data, there is a small probability that it might get its reasoning wrong.

This is why I am very much in favor of asking AI these questions and then having a human evaluate it.

And the best way to do this is to ask AI to help you with the reasoning.

How to assess the results manually

I will be covering this topic in considerably more detail over the next few articles.

For now, I wish to introduce the helper tool that I built to assist with the reasoning process.

If you click on the URL for a given registrant and view the information on the V-Safe Timeline Tool, you will see that there is a link at the top of the page.

This link will allow you to examine the reasoning that is used to infer whether a given case is a PACVS case or not. Since this link is available for all V-Safe registrant codes that have a MedDRA code of neuropathy, you will find that there are both positive and negative cases which carry the link at the top of the page. You will therefore be able to open the link and assess the positive and negative cases for yourself.

If you scroll down to the bottom of the page, you will see a field labelled “Final Conclusion.” As you read it, you will notice that it is quite detailed and explains how the conclusion was reached as to whether or not a given case is actually a PACVS case.

Adjacent to that field, there is an explanation field, followed by a field containing a list of links. If you click on those links, they will take you to the specific row number in the V-Safe data that the LLM used to perform its data inference as well as its data extraction.

In other words, clicking on a link will take you to a specific row number within a table. It is worth explaining what this table represents. Essentially, a row of data is taken from the typical CSV file associated with the V-Safe registrant, the entire row is then transposed and rendered as two columns - the field name and the field value. And a row number is added to each row in the transposed table. This is done for every single row in the V-Safe CSV files for the given registrant.

It should be noted that there are about seven or eight tables associated with each V-Safe registrant, and each table will naturally contain multiple rows. When all of these rows are transposed, the resulting page will contain a large number of rows, sometimes even in excess of thousand rows.

This is one of the main reasons why a helper tool is necessary for large scale text analysis of v-safe data, as it provides a straightforward means of verifying that the LLM has extracted the correct information.