A very funny story developed over the last few days about someone from RetractionWatch trying to retract the DNA contamination paper published by Kevin McKernan, Jessica Rose and David Speicher.

Kevin McKernan

makes it pretty clear what he thinks about RetractionWatch

Just so everyone recalls, Retraction Watch is that organization funded by the Enron Tycoon known as the Arnold Foundation. They also fund PubSmear and collude on defamation projects like this. I say defamation as its a legal term and Retraction Watch stepped in legal goo when they parroted an investor (Kevin Patrick), who later admitted to fabricating his critiques of our work. Retraction Watch never retracted their erroneous reporting on the topic. Funny how that works. An organization so committed to truth and honesty that it can’t possibly question its own fidelity. Link

But this article is not concerned with any of those aspects as I simply don’t have enough insight into what RW is doing.

I will just provide my opinion on what this saga says about the larger Big Tech/AI ecosystem.

This is the very first point provided by Rolf in his review, which actually reads like a good reason to disqualify his review

Unfortunately, I have no acces to the VAERS database data, because the download of the VAERSDataCSVS.zip file from the canadian website remained unzippable. So I could not access the reported data from Canada. Source

First of all, you “zip” a CSV file to compress it into a smaller size, and you “extract” the zip to get the original uncompressed CSV file.

For Rolf to use the phrase “remained unzippable” is not just funny (because it is the exact opposite of what he intended to say), but it also says something really important about what happened over the last few years.

To be clear, I am not objecting that he used imprecise terminology. I don’t expect everyone to be precise with technical jargon 100% of the time, and in fact I am sure even programmers (including me) make a lot of such mistakes. But in this case it is a big problem because it is a confession that he does not have the skillset to independently verify what the authors wrote because he does not even know how to open the very CSV file that the paper is based on! Also - if you read the linked PDF review, you can quickly see why it is so hard to take his review seriously a) it starts with a broad and "out-of-scope" attack on anti-vaxxers which is a definite no-no in professional peer review b) it has a lot of emotionally charged phrases which is also a no-no in professional peer review and c) it is pretty clear no one from the journal made an effort to contact the authors to ask how they managed to unzip the file. This sort of adversarial behavior is almost unheard of , and implies that someone wanted to keep his review a secret until he sprang his surprise. In my opinion, Rolf's failure to open the CSV file is what has turned this into such a comical situation. Make no mistake, this makes RetractionWatch look like a complete laughing stock in the eyes of the VAERS analysts.

I wrote this article a while back

And I have also ranted constantly on Twitter about the Big Tech/AI/ML ecosystem not paying enough attention to VAERS.

Even I did not expect it would boomerang on them in this way!

What should have happened

So I will quickly summarize what I think should have happened if there wasn’t a concerted effort by Big Tech companies to censor vaccine injuries

Big Tech and/or the larger AI ecosystem should have created an open source project dedicated to providing tools for VAERS analysis given that the file size exploded almost 10x from 2020 to 2021 There should have been a lot of tutorials on investigating VAERS with many different kinds of tools like Excel, Tableau and BigQuery as well as programming languages like Python, R etc If the CDC really cared so much about proving that the mRNA vaccines were really safe, they should have sponsored a Kaggle project asking people to develop techniques to study clinical narratives inside VAERS reports It is now pretty clear this entire field of study (text centric data science over vaccine safety datasets) is underdeveloped There should have been major protests when EU tried to censor VAERS reports

Why this is going to become problematic for Big Tech

While the larger tech/AI ecosystem shares some blame for their lack of interest in this topic, Big Tech companies take the major share of the blame due to their censorship.

What makes this especially problematic is that most of the people who have the skillset to work on this problem (text centric data science) are employed at one of these large tech giants or at a company which is almost 100% reliant on their platform for their profits

If this Retraction Watch story becomes bigger, the vaccine pushers are going to realize that Rolf’s failed attempt to even unzip the VAERS CSV files has a lot to do with Big Tech’s censorship of vaccine injuries.

Bottom line: the vaccine pushers insisted Big Tech suppress vaccine-injury claims, and now that censorship boomerang is smacking them square in the face. Ouch! :-)