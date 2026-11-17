Summary:

The CDC’s long delays in calling v-safe registrants who reported deaths meant people had often forgotten their reports and ignored calls from anonymous CDC numbers, which left the safety data incomplete even while the COVID-19 vaccines were being approved for younger cohorts

I point to a specific registrant whose death looks vaccine-caused but who got exactly one call attempt after a seven-month delay and an “Unsuccessful” outcome, while the CDC kept telling ACIP there were zero mRNA vaccine deaths and has still not acknowledged this one death

Despite the low rate of call success, the CDC contractor GDIT never ran a second round of follow-up for serious adverse events in v-safe, or even triaged at least the 1,500+ death reports for further follow up

Even when a registrant was added to VAERS, many symptoms already MedDRA-coded in v-safe never made it into the VAERS report

I used Cursor’s AI to do a comparison of v-safe and VAERS free text, and also discovered that highly relevant information from the v-safe free text was often missing in VAERS

If you did not know, Liz Willner (from OpenVAERS) and her team have now built a website for viewing the information for v-safe registrants - OpenVSafe.

I have added a link to the top of each viewer page on my own v-safe website so people can automatically jump to the corresponding registrant view on OpenVSafe.

The website has a section which focuses on the Adverse Events of Special Interest (AESI) which CDC wanted to monitor using v-safe, but they omitted it from the final app for some reason.

The number for deaths is 24 and matches what we see on MedAlerts.

But it was originally displayed as 18, so I asked about it on Twitter.

The reason?

The original calculation was only considering the VAERS reports where Death was also included as one of the symptoms in the VAERS Symptoms list.

In other words, if a VAERS report had DIED=’Y’ but did not have Death as one of the symptoms, it wasn’t added in the original count.

This is a good example of a type of under reporting which often goes unnoticed because you would not even expect the CDC to make such errors for death reports.

In this article, I will explain just how bad v-safe to VAERS under reporting is, based on the Deaths MedDRA codes in v-safe.

Calling the registrant after a very long delay

This is one of those “invisible” under reporting problems which had many different implications.

The CDC called the phone numbers of the v-safe registrants who reported death only after a very long delay for the most part.

Recently OpenVAERS wrote a great tweet about what the v-safe call center process looked like.

The following sentences from the tweet explain the core problem.

And in order to have that happen a recipient had to take a call. From an anonymous number. On their cell.

By delaying their calls, the CDC more or less ensured that the recipient had forgotten about the v-safe report they filed, and would not even pick up the call.

This delay had three non-trivial implications.

Vaccine approval without complete data

The first one is quite obvious.

In a scenario where prompt follow up was crucial because of how quickly the health regulators were trying to approve the COVID19 vaccines for younger and younger cohorts, even minor delays could (and did) cause a lot of difference to the safety profile on the day of approval.

Refusal to retroactively correct the record

The second one is even worse in my opinion.

Consider this v-safe registrant. By all accounts, this looks like a vaccine caused death.

But if you look at the Call Center tab, you notice a 7 month delay to initiate the first call, exactly ONE attempt to call the recipient, and a final outcome of “Unsuccessful”

All this time, CDC was also maintaining that there were ZERO deaths caused by the mRNA vaccine in every presentation they gave to the ACIP.

Till date, the CDC has not acknowledged this death as mRNA vaccine caused.

Lack of follow up even after initial surge subsided

In 2021, the CDC had an excuse for not doing rigorous follow up - they were so inundated with VAERS reports that they even had to increase the budget for the contractor many fold.

This was January 2021.

GDIT then slowly caught up with v-safe requests over time, which you can visualize if you follow the solid green line on this chart.

Notice that they have caught up almost 100% by mid 2022, as the deluge of reports had subsided by then.

Why didn’t they initiate another round of follow ups?

Suppose it would have been “too expensive” to do a second round of follow up.

Why didn’t they do a triage and schedule just the 1500+ death reports for rigorous follow up?

Only 24 of them ended up in VAERS after all!

Not adding all the symptoms

One of the most interesting features of OpenVSafe is the attempt to map every VAERS report which has a SPLTTYPE = ‘vsafe’ to the correct registrant code in v-safe.

When you do any search, you can filter only for those v-safe registrants who have a corresponding report in VAERS.

When you do this for deaths, you will see the following list.

So I used this list and asked AI to compare the VAERS report and the v-safe data (based on the information I had stored locally) and check to see if everything in v-safe was in fact added to VAERS.

Quite shockingly, a LOT of symptoms which were already MedDRA coded in v-safe did not make it to VAERS.

In fact, this was the reason why the original count for deaths on the OpenVsafe website was 18 instead of 24 - there were six deaths reported from v-safe where DIED was correctly marked as ‘Y’ but the symptom Death wasn’t added as one of the symptoms.

Missing information from the free text

As you can see from the same image, there was also a lot of information which was explicitly mentioned in the v-safe free text but was not added to VAERS.

Probably the most glaring example is the death of the 42 year old.

I think this report needs to be investigated a little bit more because the GDIT employee first closed the case as “Completed over the phone” on 4 Aug 2021.

But the registrant’s relative submitted yet another checkin on 13 Sep 2021 almost as if no one had ever called to enquire.

Quantitative vs Qualitative Under reporting

So there is the simple numerical under-reporting in v-safe caused by all the factors mentioned in the OpenVAERS tweet at the beginning of this article:

How many people reported some serious symptom X in v-safe?

How many of those people were added into VAERS?

If you look at the AESI table on the OpenVSafe website mentioned at the beginning of this article, you will notice that even for serious symptoms such as AESIs, the percentage of v-safe registrants who were added to VAERS was a pretty small number (often less than 10%).

This is the quantitative under reporting.

In this article, I have shown how even when the registrant was added into VAERS, there were still other kinds of under-reporting which made a qualitative difference to what VAERS analysts saw when they looked at reports from v-safe.

It would be an interesting exercise to do a similar “What’s missing” analysis for other serious symptoms, and I hope to do that sometime in the future.