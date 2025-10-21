Vaccine Data Science

Closed VAERS
CDC is beyond the benefit of any doubt. Corrupt and evil as evil can be. You can see I was calling out VAERS malfeasance and willful misconduct by 2021 Q2 through my Bitchute. I was seeing the nefarious obfuscation following my county dashboard during 2020. Much of my video evidence was quickly deleted from YouTube as was I hence my start on Bitchute December 2020. I should revive all those videos and evidence from 2020 in substack but it feels so futile when the current malfeasance is so apparent. Provaxx is a cult allowed to thrive because of bribes, enticements, intimidation. I almost can give a pass to these dumbasses like Noah Ruderman (The Real Truther) because I think they somehow actually believe their own bullshit and peer reviewed papers? What’s harder to understand for me is the leaders of the antivax side. I’ll start with RFK, batty bats, Makary. After that the next level of spineless people like not calling out blatant CDC/FDA/HHS fraud is CHD, Kirsch, McCullough, Medalerts, Rose, etc. etc. etc. OpenVAERS at least tweets about the fraud, but hasn’t done anything for VSAFE or any other dbase. Running p values and LLM ‘s on curated data is still better than nothing. BUT IT’S STILL CURATED. All mentioned know it, but very few regular people have the wisdom to know the difference? All these people seem content to just dump & pump data and make all kinds of inference on dirty data full of typos and missing info. If you are going to reference me with VSAFE at least state I believe and know without any doubt CDC DID NOT give ICAN all the MEDDRA and narrative fields. It’s clear the data is incomplete! Also VSAFE was never intended to be made public like VAERS or be publically connected in a bidirectional or unidirectional fashion? That’s news to me, but I don’t doubt Shimabukuro might have said that in some paper. Of course the two systems should be connected and easily discernible which records are connected to which registrant ID numbers. VSAFE is still live! It didn’t stop with just 10.1M registrations…. All the fraud is so discouraging that I feel so fucking stupid to keep wanting to maintain vaersaware, it’s seems like a moot point and enough of my historical data is on the internet. It’s like peeing in the wind…

I will give you much accolades because you’ve done more for VAERS & VAERS than all others mentioned just in your spare time. God’s knows we don’t need anymore of the same old p value analysis on regurgitated dump & pump WYSIWYG data. So I have to go back to Bobby and the head lapdogs at CDC/FDA/CMS etc.

Lloyd Miller
The vaccine religion is incredibly strong and easily resists all rational data analysis.

