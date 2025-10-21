Summary:

The Henry Ford vaccine study faces criticism for methodological limitations, yet vaccine safety advocates apply far harsher scrutiny to it than to CDC’s own v-safe dataset, revealing a clear double standard in evaluating vaccine safety research.

The CDC delayed releasing v-safe data for years through multiple lawsuits, initially hiding check-ins beyond 7 days, withholding free text entries until court-ordered, and missing the January 2025 deadline to publish the full dataset.

The CDC’s seminal 2022 Lancet paper on v-safe omitted crucial information about free text data, failed to cite their own recent October 2021 paper on free text analysis, and used only a 7-day risk window instead of the standard 42-day window for analyzing v-safe hospitalizations.

Despite v-safe containing 140 million check-ins and 7 million free text entries—a massive dataset requiring sophisticated analysis tools, timeline visualization, and LLM-powered text analysis—the medical and data science communities show remarkably little curiosity about thoroughly investigating this vaccine injury data.

The resistance to analyzing v-safe data properly contrasts sharply with the intense scrutiny applied to studies questioning vaccine safety, suggesting systemic bias in how the medical establishment approaches vaccine pharmacovigilance.

Everyone who follows this Substack probably knows about the Henry Ford study and the movie which was made about it.

I am going to first embed the YouTube video here just to see if the morons at YouTube eventually delete it :-)

But you can always watch it on the film’s website in case YouTube deletes it.

Since there is a lot of back and forth discussion on Twitter about this topic, I asked Grok some questions. I paraphrase its conclusions (I mostly agree with them):

the claim by Del Bigtree that this paper was a “slam dunk” was a bit of an exaggeration because of the paper’s limitations

the study should have been improved if more data was available

if not, the authors should have at least published the anonymized dataset in 2020 itself so others could use the data as a starting point

What I find very interesting is that Grok found a “compromise” solution which allowed the conversation to continue, while the vaccine pushers are very keen that no one raises any question about vaccine safety.

Grok was also suggesting that Henry Ford couldn’t fix the study because science is “resource strapped”.

One would think the preliminary study results were so lopsided in the favor of the unvaccinated children, that this would automatically warrant an unlimited budget if the US regulators were genuinely concerned about children’s health.

But let us pretend to find this objection reasonable so we can move on to more concrete analysis.

Also check out the full Twitter thread on this topic from Maryanne Demasi

I don’t have the background in biostatistics to comment on this but it is quite clear that the vaccine pushers have some double standards when it comes to asking probing questions.

But the double standards become truly comical when you look at what happened to the v-safe dataset.

I will present a quick timeline in this article and will do a more thorough analysis in the next one.

22 Oct 2020

Tom Shimabukuro, from the CDC Vaccine Safety Team, mentioned that CDC will call everyone who reported some major health issue in one of their checkins on the v-safe app and add their information into VAERS.

Watch the video above for 6-7 minutes where he explains it.

AI Generated Transcript:

Moving on to a new program called V-SAFE. V-SAFE is a new smartphone-based active surveillance program for COVID-19. It uses text messaging to initiate web-based survey monitoring. It conducts electronic health checks on vaccine recipients daily for the first week post-vaccination and weekly thereafter until six weeks post-vaccination. [2:04:09]

It includes active telephone follow-up through the VAERS program for people reporting a clinically important adverse event during any V-SAFE health check, and data will be available daily. This is a schematic of V-SAFE. You see the bidirectional communication there between CDC and the vaccine recipient. These are text messages with web links going to the recipient, and the recipient transmitting information back to CDC on their post-vaccination experience. Clinically important adverse events include missing work, unable to do activities, unable to do normal daily activities, and receive medical care. If any of those are checked on any V-SAFE check-in, VAERS will initiate active telephone follow-up to contact the patient and take a VAERS report if appropriate.

Mid 2022

CDC publishes a paper in Lancet about v-safe, where they

completely fail to mention the presence of free text

do not even cite their most recent paper about v-safe free text from Oct 2021 they do cite an earlier one from April 2021 in order to mention v-safe findings, but the earlier paper does not do any text analysis (at all), it is less recent and also doesn’t have as many authors. Why didn’t the reviewers push back?

within the study period there were more than 22000 v-safe checkins which mentioned hospitalization as one of the health outcomes. Of these only 4000 were included in the paper’s calculations by assuming a “risk window” of only 7 days. Why didn’t the reviewers push back and demand to see the data for a longer risk window? the standard is to use a 42 day risk window



November 2022

After being sued by

law firm, CDC finally hands over

v-safe data - but they provide only the checkins for the first 7 days (in other words they were pretending as if the “risk window” for the vaccine is only 7 days)

Feb 2023

some

Aaron Siri’s firm sues again and obtains full v-safe checkin data for any risk window

Jan 2024

The CDC had only provided the MedDRA codes for all the free text until a judge ordered them to produce all the free text by 15th Jan 2025 (to allow them enough time to anonymize the information)

Jan 2025 deadline missed

The CDC misses the 15 Jan 2025 deadline to publish all the v-safe free text.

On 12 April 2025,

wrote a summary about what happened with a very handy graphic. It was still missing the 12th and final installment.

Interestingly, even though the CDC did release the free text, they withheld the dates associated with them.

I warned about analyzing the free text without the dates in my Feb 2024 article because it would cause people to miss a lot of context.

Apr 2025

Just a few days after

wrote about it, sometime around mid April 2025, CDC finally published the missing 12th installment and this time they also added

in the corresponding checkin dates for all the free text submission.

Double standards

The first thing to notice is that the vaccine pushers do not find CDC’s behavior to be strange.

In fact “Debunk the Funk” Dan Wilson suggested that ICAN’s lawsuit was a scam!

I don’t know about vaccine pushers, but if I saw the CDC behave like this, I would imagine the only scam here is that the entire medical community could remain silent about this topic without demanding more accountability from the CDC!

But there is also another much bigger type of double standard that the Henry Ford study has exposed - widespread acceptance of third rate pharmacovigilance for any dataset which could expose vaccine dangers.

Why don’t vaccine pushers show anywhere near the same level of curiosity about VAERS and v-safe?

1 Even if the v-safe free text did not reveal “statistically significant” levels of vaccine injuries, why didn’t the overt sloppiness of the mid-2022 Lancet paper get anywhere near as much scrutiny as the unpublished Henry Ford study?

2 The v-safe dataset is enormous (~140 million checkins in total). Why were there no calls to create tools to enable full analysis?

3 Over the last few months, I have realized that COVID19 vaccine checkins are quite hard to analyze because it is possible someone could get another vaccine dose before the full set of checkins for the previous dose had been completed. Where are the calls for data scientists to come up with new techniques to analyze such a dataset?

4 The checkins are associated with dates obviously, which means we need good timeline visualization tools for analyzing v-safe data. This is a very important aspect of data science. I have built one for v-safe, and it is certainly better than having nothing, but it also has a lot of scope for improvement. Why is the entire data science community so uncurious about vaccine injury datasets?

5 Now we come to the topic of the free text entries. There are over 7 million free text entries, and all of them need to be contextualized using the checkin date. Analyzing such a large corpus of text has become much cheaper using LLMs, but it is still quite expensive for independent analysts (especially if they reside outside the US). Why is there no interest among medical professionals in using LLMs for this task? Especially when you consider that doing such an analysis is almost guaranteed to result in a few publications, simply because of the novelty of the approach.

So did the free text actually reveal anything important? I will be covering this in my next article (or three).