Just to complete my analysis of heavy metals in autism VAERS reports, I looked at the foreign reports also. Since most of the text information was deleted in November 2022, I am using the version which was published sometime in October 2022 for my analysis.

Here is a quick summary (total of 1221 reports)

Summary Statistics: Mercury tests: 104 Lead tests: 8 Aluminum tests: 8 Arsenic tests: 4 Mercury: 91/104 elevated (87.5%) Lead: 7/8 elevated (87.5%) Aluminum: 8/8 elevated (100.0%) Arsenic: 3/4 elevated (75.0%)

As you can see, 100% of Aluminum tests were at elevated levels, and 87.5% of mercury tests were also elevated.

Click here to see all reports

This raises the question once again - why isn’t the CDC following up with all the parents who filed these reports and asking them to test their children for heavy metals?