Heavy metals in foreign autism VAERS reports
100% of people who tested had elevated aluminum levels
Just to complete my analysis of heavy metals in autism VAERS reports, I looked at the foreign reports also. Since most of the text information was deleted in November 2022, I am using the version which was published sometime in October 2022 for my analysis.
Here is a quick summary (total of 1221 reports1)
Summary Statistics:
Mercury tests: 104
Lead tests: 8
Aluminum tests: 8
Arsenic tests: 4
Mercury: 91/104 elevated (87.5%)
Lead: 7/8 elevated (87.5%)
Aluminum: 8/8 elevated (100.0%)
Arsenic: 3/4 elevated (75.0%)
As you can see, 100% of Aluminum tests were at elevated levels, and 87.5% of mercury tests were also elevated.
This raises the question once again - why isn’t the CDC following up with all the parents who filed these reports and asking them to test their children for heavy metals?
1
As in my previous article once again I have ignored reports with follow ups from my analysis