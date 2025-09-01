In my previous article I mentioned that the FDA had written a 2007 paper based on autism reports filed to VAERS only up to July 2001 which makes people wonder if they are not really interested in investigating the link between heavy metals and autism.

This is a quick follow up article to list all the tests for heavy metals in the US autism VAERS reports till May 2025, and what the tests show.

I compiled a summary of the results and restricted it to metals where there were at least 5 people who had tested for them.

Percentage of People with Elevated Levels (by Metal Type): mercury: 108/141 people elevated (76.6%) lead: 19/60 people elevated (31.7%) aluminum: 18/21 people elevated (85.7%) arsenic: 13/19 people elevated (68.4%) antimony: 8/10 people elevated (80.0%) tin: 8/9 people elevated (88.9%) zinc: 0/8 people elevated (0.0%) cadmium: 2/6 people elevated (33.3%) nickel: 4/6 people elevated (66.7%) bismuth: 3/5 people elevated (60.0%) How to interpret this Of the 141 people who reported that they had tested for mercury, 108 had elevated levels of mercury Of the 60 people who reported that they had tested for lead, 19 had elevated levels ... and so on

As you can see right away, the metal with the highest percentage is tin at 89%, and the metal with the second highest percentage is aluminum.

Aluminum

Notice that even for the three cases of Aluminum where the levels are normal - two of them are borderline elevated, and one of them mentions that the results came back fine but did not provide any numbers (Click through and read the reports so you can verify what I am saying)

In other words, almost every autism report in VAERS where the child was tested reported high or mildly elevated levels of Aluminum.

Normally, you would expect the health regulator to get in touch with every parent who filed a VAERS report and ask them to do a heavy metal test for their child

Tin

The other interesting finding is that Tin was also found to be elevated. In fact, even though the summary statistic says 8/9, there are only 8 reports which contain Tin and one of them had both elevated and normal levels on two different days.

The other notable thing is that when the levels of Tin is elevated, usually the level of at least one other metal seems to be elevated.

I asked Grok if a combination of metals at elevated levels creates greater neurotoxicity risk and it answered as follows:

Tin, particularly in its inorganic and organic forms (e.g., organotin compounds like tributyltin), can contribute to neurotoxicity, though its effects are less studied compared to metals like lead, mercury, or cadmium. Elevated tin levels, especially in combination with other metals, may indeed increase neurotoxicity risk due to potential synergistic effects. Here’s a breakdown:

Tin’s Neurotoxicity: Organic tin compounds (e.g., trimethyltin or tributyltin) are more neurotoxic than inorganic tin. They can disrupt neuronal function, cause oxidative stress, and damage brain regions like the hippocampus and cortex, leading to cognitive and behavioral deficits. Inorganic tin is less toxic but can still accumulate and affect the nervous system at high levels.

Co-Occurrence with Other Metals: If individuals with elevated tin levels also have high levels of other neurotoxic metals (e.g., lead, mercury, arsenic), the combined exposure could amplify neurotoxicity. This is because: Synergistic Effects: Multiple metals may target similar neurological pathways (e.g., oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, or neurotransmitter disruption), leading to greater damage than any single metal. Detoxification Overload: The body’s ability to detoxify metals (via metallothioneins or glutathione) may be overwhelmed when multiple metals are present, increasing systemic and neurological damage. Blood-Brain Barrier: Some metals can compromise the blood-brain barrier, allowing greater penetration of other toxins, including tin, into the brain.

Evidence and Context: While data on tin specifically in multi-metal exposures is limited, studies on metal mixtures (e.g., lead, mercury, cadmium) show that combined exposures often result in worse outcomes, such as impaired cognitive development or motor function, than single-metal exposures. Tin’s role in such mixtures is less documented but likely follows similar principles, especially for organotin compounds.

Factors Influencing Risk: The degree of risk depends on: The form of tin (organic vs. inorganic). Levels of other metals and their specific neurotoxic properties. Exposure duration, age (children are more vulnerable), and overall health.



To be clear, I don’t have the necessary background in biology or medicine to know how to interpret this. It looks like it is a bad thing if many metals are at elevated levels in the body. My question is - why hasn’t the CDC or FDA published anything about this based on existing VAERS autism reports?

While Grok says “While data on tin specifically in multi-metal exposures is limited, studies on metal mixtures (e.g., lead, mercury, cadmium) show that combined exposures often result in worse outcomes, such as impaired cognitive development or motor function, than single-metal exposures. Tin’s role in such mixtures is less documented but likely follows similar principles“ it looks like the CDC is not doing all that it can to collect as much information as possible on the existing VAERS autism reports. Wouldn’t that automatically add to the body of knowledge on this topic?

Where is the follow up?

And while a sample size of 8 reports is probably too small to make any inferences - the real question is why no one at the CDC and the FDA are asking parents to do more tests for heavy metals and adding them to the VAERS reports as follow ups?

In fact, by doing this, they can even persuade the public that these heavy metals are unlikely to be the cause for autism if they follow up on all these VAERS reports and find out that most people with autism don’t have elevated levels of any of the heavy metals. At the moment, only about 10% of the US autism VAERS reports include any information at all about heavy metal tests.