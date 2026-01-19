Summary:

The analysis of v-safe vaccine safety data identified 16 cases of atypical cancer reports across sarcoma, glioblastoma, and melanoma categories, with 11 classified as “turbo” cancers showing unusually rapid progression .

Using AI (Grok 4.1 Fast), v-safe patient records were analyzed for patterns matching a recent scientific paper’s criteria: rapid progression, unusual cancer locations, and atypical development timelines.

Several cases showed aggressive features, including a melanoma appearing days after vaccination, glioblastoma patients surviving only 1-4 months instead of the typical 12-15 months, and cancers developing at injection sites.

The data suggests approximately 1 in 1 million vaccinated people in the v-safe database developed atypically rapid cancer among these three cancer types. This raises the question: why didn’t the CDC publish even a single paper on cancer reports found in v-safe, despite the system’s purpose being to detect rare “one in a million” adverse events?



The recent Oncotarget paper by Charlotte Kuperwasser and Wafik El Deiry categorizes the types of cancers into the following five types (primarily)

(I have added definitions provided by Grok for reader’s benefit)

Sarcoma - A rare type of cancer that originates in bone or soft connective tissues (such as muscle, fat, cartilage, blood vessels, or nerves)

Glioblastoma - An aggressive and highly malignant brain tumor (previously called glioblastoma multiforme) that arises from glial cells (often astrocytes) in the brain or spinal cord

Melanoma - A serious form of skin cancer that develops from melanocytes, the pigment-producing cells in the skin, and has a high potential to spread if not detected early

Lymphoma - A cancer that begins in lymphocytes (a type of white blood cell) and affects the lymphatic system, typically classified into Hodgkin or non-Hodgkin types

Carcinoma - The most common type of cancer, originating in epithelial cells that line the skin, organs, and internal body surfaces (e.g., breast, lung, prostate, or colon carcinomas)

They mention the following in the abstract:

“Across reports, several recurrent themes emerged: (1) unusually rapid progression, recurrence, or reactivation of preexisting indolent or controlled disease, (2) atypical or localized histopathologic findings, including involvement of vaccine injection sites or regional lymph nodes, and (3) proposed immunologic links between acute infection or vaccination and tumor dormancy, immune escape, or microenvironmental shifts.“

I looked at v-safe MedDRA codes corresponding to Sarcoma, Glioblastoma and Melanoma to check to see if they had any examples of atypical cancer reports

How I did the analysis

I constructed a Markdown file which contained all the information gleaned from all the tables for each v-safe registrant who had a checkin with the given MedDRA code.

Then I sent this Markdown as part of the prompt and asked “Grok 4.1 Fast” some questions about whether the given cancer can be categorized as “unusally rapid progression, recurrence or reactivation of preexisting indolent or controlled disease” or if there were any “ atypical or localized histopathologic findings“

In addition I also asked Grok to infer a few other things from the detailed Markdown file, such as whether the patient had tested positive for COVID19, and whether they had reported the issue to VAERS etc.

I have listed all the examples for each type of cancer. The explanation by Grok is added under the registrant code for each patient. The numbers mentioned are row numbers in the Markdown file which we can use to cross verify the specific data point which was used by the LLM to extract the information.

Sarcoma

There are 2 reports of atypical cancer under Sarcoma.

S1 2GR-31652-15319 Lymph node ‘sarcoma’ (atypical primary site for soft tissue sarcoma) with visceral metastases (liver/spleen) in 45yo male at ~6 months post-vax; unusual presentation warrants atypical flag despite limited details. Timeline

S2 MKB-27733-03725 Turbo Schwannomas typically benign/slow-growing; here fast-growing, stage 3 sarcoma with mets in 58yo female post-vax is highly atypical. Timeline

Glioblastoma

There are 5 reports of atypical cancer for Glioblastoma

G1 9PG-27952-98280 Turbo Patient-reported acceleration of pre-existing brain cancer (’happen earlier’, 222) and ‘Condition aggravated’ (307) suggest atypical aggressiveness vs. expected slower course. Timeline

G2 63S-13140-74872 Turbo ~2-month post-resection survival without treatment response is atypically aggressive for GBM. Timeline

G3 ESJ-97364-76934 Turbo ~4-5 month interval from reported progression to death is shorter than typical GBM median survival (12-15 months); poor performance implied by inability to perform daily activities [754]. Timeline

G4 HRP-27317-60144 Turbo 3-month survival prognosis from diagnosis in 69yo is shorter than typical GBM median ~12-15 months, suggesting atypical aggressiveness. Timeline

G5 UYQ-16817-27227 Turbo 78yo GBM with ~1 month survival post-dx; more aggressive than expected (elderly median OS ~4-6 months with treatment, shorter without, but 1mo extreme). Timeline

Melanoma

There are 9 reports of atypical cancer for Melanoma.

M1 WJR-15609-74192 Turbo De novo terminal metastatic (’rare form’) melanoma with brain/lung involvement in 75yo ~6 months post-vax; atypical rapidity to Stage IV without prior history, though possible in aggressive subtypes. Timeline

M2 QSK-30220-66422 Turbo Regional LN metastasis (’large tumor’) in elderly patient (74yo) with short latency (~90 days from vax to dx) and early post-vax LN swelling in same site; aggressive for presumed early-stage presentation without mentioned primary lesion. Timeline

M3 VKU-55355-13214 Nodal involvement requiring neck dissection shortly after melanoma report suggests advanced stage inconsistent with typical early detection in screening era. Timeline

M4 UMC-31333-53179 Turbo For 75yo F with 1.5mm trunk melanoma (likely pT2b, Stage IB-IIA expected good prognosis with clean margins), rapid appearance of lung nodules ~3 months post-op [912,921,930] suggests atypical aggressiveness/metastatic potential. Timeline

M5 3EB-25745-62719 Atypical feature: recurrence precisely at vaccine injection site ~6 months post-vaccination, not typical random recurrence pattern Timeline

M6 BYL-20104-04044 Turbo New intermediate melanoma cropping up and rapidly developing ‘a few days’ post-vaccination on injection site \u2013 atypical timing and speed for expected natural history. Timeline

M7 F7S-48417-78203 Report of brain metastases (Stage IV) at 32 days post-booster with no prior cancer history noted; atypical to present metastatic without mentioned primary history, though possible. Timeline

M8 QBB-33931-20007 Turbo Rapid progression to stage IV metastatic melanoma (nodal + lung) within 1-2 months post-vaccination in 64yo without prior history; inconsistent with typical indolent early detection, suggests aggressive onset. Timeline

M9 YSW-31423-58028 Turbo Rapid appearance of large (’huge 4x5’) melanoma 3 days post-vaccination atypical for expected indolent or even aggressive subtypes like nodular. Timeline

How many of these are “turbo” cancers?

Based on Grok’s explanation, the following are atypical because of the speed at which the cancer spread - S2, G2, G3, G4, G5, M1, M2, M4, M6, M8, M9

Which means there are 11 cases of hyperprogressive or turbo cancers in the 10 million people v-safe dataset for these three types of cancers.

In other words, based on the v-safe data, about 1 in a million people who got vaccinated developed some form of atypically rapid cancer.

Given that v-safe was intended to find precisely these kinds of “one in a million” types of adverse events, why didn’t the CDC publish even a single paper on cancer reports in v-safe?