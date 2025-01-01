Note: I have not provided a summary because this article is fairly short and I want people to read it fully

This is going to be a two part series.

Why two parts?

The first reason is that the vaccine pushers are now habitually ignoring every data point that might make people question the veracity of the data they use in their analysis. So I want to force them to think about the questions posed by the vaccine skeptics at least for a few days.

The second reason is that I would like to do some additional research to find more examples to make my case.

A quick note before I begin

Jeff wrote this in his reply

It was Jikky not me that alleged fraud and compared PEDSnet data to Surgisphere so your comments that I “moved the goalposts” by responding to his allegations of fraud are inappropriate — if you were engaging in good faith I would expect you to acknowledge that and correct that pejorative comment in the substack

I think this was a total misunderstanding because if anything I was agreeing with Jeff Morris and was just saying that my article will not be trying to prove fraud (which needs a lot of evidence). Maybe I should have worded it better. I certainly did not intend it in a pejorative way.

Having said that I think a data audit of the NIH RECOVER consortium’s dataset is completely warranted because the vaccine status misclassification will in fact substantially change the calculations in all papers which use that dataset.

Also, I think I was needlessly snarky in calling Jeff Morris the VAERS “reply guy”. He has clarified that he turned his notifications off and that’s why he did not reply to the questions I discussed in my previous article.

What Jeffrey Morris did answer

So first things first.

Prof Morris eventually gave a really detailed response to one of my questions which I certainly appreciate.

You can go and read it for yourself, and I will provide a detailed response to his tweet in the second part.

What Jeffrey Morris did not answer

I asked the following question to Prof Morris, which he hasn’t answered till date.

The article about Cody that I linked from my tweet:

As you can see, it is an example of really bad data classification, and quite possibly the worst kind.

Cody was double vaxxed, but the hospital still marked him as “unvaccinated”

And the hospitalization that resulted from his presumed vaccine injury was reported as COVID19, even though his lab tests showed he was COVID negative

Think through all the implications of Cody's case. In the second part I will explain why it is actually much worse than merely converting all "Unknown" status into "unvaccinated" in your calculations.

If this happened at scale, it would almost entirely undermine efficacy calculations based on unauditable datasets.

Why the non-answer is MORE important than the answer

I will repeat what I said in my previous Substack article.

It looks like there is a fundamental difference in philosophies between the vaccine skeptics and the vaccine pushers.

The vaccine skeptics want to see a lot more rigor and effort in getting to the bottom of every single case like Cody.

Vaccine skeptics want to see answers for how often this situation happens, and why?

I asked this as a follow up tweet (which Jeff Morris hasn’t answered yet)

People like Jeff Morris say “Well, even if that did happen, let us see how we can get around it using some statistical technique, so we can complete our safety and efficacy calculations”

And in case I haven’t been clear yet, I think that such a response is already third rate pharmacovigilance.

By the way, there is also a mathematical problem with ignoring patients like Cody which also affects Jeff’s reply, which I will explain in the next article.