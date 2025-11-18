In a previous article I had mentioned that even though there were many deaths in v-safe where the MedDRA code = ‘Death’, we cannot just use the raw count because

a) sometimes no one died (the registrant would say something like “I almost died from pain” and it would be coded as a death for some reason)

b) someone did die, but it was a relative of the patient, and they mentioned this in the free text to explain why they were not feeling well

So I used an LLM to parse all the information in v-safe and extract the deaths of registrants.

Out of a total of 1722 unique v-safe registrants who were marked as “Death”, my code was able to extract the relevant information in the correct format for 1619 registrants.

Of these, 1521 reported the death of the registrant, usually by a family member.

Technically, all of these 1521 reports should have been added into VAERS because that it what Tom Shimabukuro promised in Oct 2020

But as of August 2025, the CDC has added only 26 v-safe deaths to VAERS

This would be an under reporting factor of nearly 60

I will be doing a longer follow up analysis of my other findings in a future article, but that will require some additional development work to build another visualization tool

In the meantime you can click on the button below and see the information for yourself

Click here to see the dataset

Once you filter for who_died = ‘registrant’ you can click on the URL field to see detailed information.

Once you click on the link, remember you can also switch to the calendar view to see the information in a more easy to visualize format