My original plan was to do some analysis of v-safe free text, and in the process I noticed some fraud lying in plain sight.

In their seminal v-safe paper published in the Lancet, CDC completely ignored any mention of v-safe death checkins.

I already knew this, but I had believed that this had to do with the way they had cherry picked the dataset.

After all, the paper had been written in a way which suggested that there were no reports of deaths in v-safe during the study period and for the risk window they used (7 days).

Turns out, even within just their cherry picked dataset, there were already around 30 deaths reported to v-safe

Here is the dataset that you can check for yourself. Click on the URL to see the full timeline for each registrant.

Click here to see the dataset

Note: there are only a total of 52 unique registrants, but some of them have multiple free text entries where MedDRA code is Death.

There are three classifications:

in some cases, no one died (they just wrote in something like “almost died”)

in some cases, a relative of the registrant died and they mention this as a possible reason for feeling some symptoms associated with stress

in some cases, the registrant died, and the v-safe free text was filled in by a relative

Why did the CDC omit any mention of these deaths in their paper?

And more importantly, why hasn’t this been caught by the public peer review sites like PubPeer?

Note: I am well aware that

has manually reviewed these deaths and published them to his site. That’s not what this article is about. The CDC listed a bunch of adverse events and provided numbers related to them, but completely omitted any mention of deaths, nor provided any numbers

.

This is a table from the paper. Notice how the table does not mention deaths at all.

Another interesting factoid: there are only 26 deaths from v-safe in VAERS as of the most recent download, but I can already count more than that in just my truncated dataset which only counts people who died within 7 days of vaccination, and on or before 14 June 2021!