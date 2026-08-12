Summary:

CDC’s August 2026 paper on the v-safe monitoring system completely ignores the 7.5 million free-text entries submitted by nearly 3.5 million registrants.

I discovered over 1,500 reported deaths within v-safe free text, even though the system wasn’t designed to capture death reports.

I identified hundreds of atypical cancer cases, including some described as “turbo” cancers, along with hundreds of cases matching a newly identified condition called PACVS syndrome.

I conclude that CDC’s silence on this data isn’t accidental — I believe they know that analyzing it would point to mRNA vaccines being dangerous

I’m questioning the broader peer-review process, asking why reviewers didn’t flag this omission and why sites like PubPeer aren’t scrutinizing pro-vaccine papers the way they scrutinize critical ones.

It has not been a good month for mRNA vaccines.

A few days back we had the report by Maryanne Demasi, PhD about FDA’s botched review of Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine

CDC is about to have a paper published on 13 August 2026 on the topic of v-safe.

Remarkably, the paper makes NO MENTION of the free text entries submitted by v-safe registrants.

There were a total of 7.5 million free text entries submitted by nearly 3.5 million unique registrants.

The revised_freetext_full table was created by merging the v-safe free text tables based on the responseID. This means the 7.5 million would still be a small undercount, but the number of unique registrants is accurate.

It has now been more than 3 years since the last entry was added in the dataset that the CDC considered in their paper.

So in all this time, the CDC has not published any large scale analysis of the v-safe free text.

One possible explanation for this is that there wasn’t really anything insightful in that v-safe free text anyway, so such large scale analysis will not reveal anything.

But when I investigated the v-safe free text, I made many observations which suggest mRNA vaccine dangers.

There were 1500+ deaths in v-safe, even though in theory v-safe does not support reports of death (they were in fact reported by relatives using the free text fields)

There were hundreds of examples of atypical cancers, including some “turbo” cancers

There were also hundreds of examples of the newly identified PACVS syndrome

Why didn’t the CDC even mention v-safe free text in a paper which is singularly focused on the v-safe monitoring system?

There is only one reasonable conclusion from this:

The CDC knows that publishing large scale analysis of the v-safe free text is going to lead to the conclusion that the mRNA vaccines (which generated over 90% of the adverse event reports) are too dangerous.

This also raises some other questions about the state of vaccine pharmacovigilance.

Why didn’t any of the paper reviewers ask about it? Are the paper reviewers even qualified to be reviewing papers of such importance?

Why is there no interest from post publication peer review sites like PubPeer to scrutinize pro-vaccine publications?

There are now multiple examples of VAERS papers being retracted for poor methodology. Meanwhile, we have the CDC ignoring one of the most important aspects of the safety monitoring system that they set up. Why aren’t people calling for the retraction of this v-safe paper?