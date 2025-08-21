Vaccine Data Science

A pre-programmed, algorithm-based database of pre-selected records with inaccurate or missing data, badly assigned to time periods, is going to be analysed by a pre-programmed, algorithm-based software created by nobody knows who and nobody knows for what ultimate purposes. Sounds promising :-) Additionally, nobody can access full structure and programming principles of the so called AI (obviously, company secrets), which means that the unknown bot can be modified at will at any time by its owners or those who rule over it. And the whole humanity, especially the intelligentsia elites, have suddenly become avid believers and worship these AI gods like never before in history.

