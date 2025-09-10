Vaccine Data Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Closed VAERS's avatar
Closed VAERS
7h

All this stuff makes sense to very few people, but I'm one of them. For few few reasons you highlight like deaths on the 1st of month shorthand one reason my ethically cleansed master files are so valuable! I think I'm going to release my master files soon for public download so anyone can run your type of analysis on better data sets. For example, I think I've found and populated some ~3500 Date of Deaths where the official data field is left blank, I ethically populate vax dates, lot# typos, up-code event levels, etc. where applicable. I don't even want to mention the "bundled" deaths on a single report. I wish I had the time to better visualize the extra ~2500-3000 deaths that should probably be in vaers if not for the bundled deaths. One bundled death was just reported on a dead C19 child from Maine on this last update.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MadashellGP's avatar
MadashellGP
4h

Great article - maybe redo the analysis without using any terms such as 'covid' 'vaccine' 'covid-19' etc. Change these terms into something else so that the LLM carries out the analysis free from any bias that may have been baked into it during pre-training.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Aravind Mohanoor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture