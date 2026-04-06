Are you interested in keeping track of AI progress?
I have created a website which can help with this
This post is different from the usual theme of this Substack, but in case you are interested, you can check out the system I built for keeping track of AI progress.
Whether you like or dislike AI, you cannot ignore it anymore. In my view nearly everyone’s business is going to be affected by it.
So why not get ahead of the curve?
My own personal view is that
AI is overhyped
We are not getting “AGI” any time soon
but it is also immensely powerful
for example using an LLM helped me identify over 200 examples of atypical cancers in v-safe
Sifting through 17,000+ cancer reports would have been extremely tedious work for humans
But I think the LLM output should still be verified by humans
Using this example, you can also clearly see that verification is much faster than identification, so the automation has already been very helpful