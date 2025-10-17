This is entirely off topic for this Substack, but I think there might be a few people who subscribe to this publication who might also be interested in learning about “AI Agents”

You can get my online course

“Agentic AI for Non Programmers”

for 60% off

Click the link below to check out the course

Check out the course

The discount is valid till the end of this month, but the price of the course itself will keep going up every few days until the course is completed (and the discount is a percentage of the price on a given date) so if you are interested it makes sense to buy the course soon.

Bonus Offer

A bonus offer for anyone who buys this course using the above coupon code:

You can ask me any question about AI Agents in the comments below this article, and I will either

a) provide a response in the comments itself if it is a simple answer

b) or write an article about it if the question is a little more complex

c) or add some material into my course to answer it if the question is quite complex

You can use AI Agents for vaccine safety research

My course is aimed at a general audience and does not specifically deal with the topic of vaccine data science. However you will be able to apply ideas from my course towards doing research on any topic, including vaccine safety research.