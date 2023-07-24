Summary

Sweden reported 407 deaths in VAERS

Of these, 223 had NUMDAYS of zero. But a closer look suggests that this is a field translation error caused by lack of availability of the actual dates of vaccination and symptom onset (but the month of vaccination is known)

However, even with just the month information, we can still calculate an upper bound for the NUMDAYS - equal to the number of days in the month

This means the 223 deaths which happened in the same month had a NUMDAYS of at most 31, which is still well within the 42 days that the CDC itself considers as the limit for investigating causation

Why are people claiming there were only 13 deaths recorded in Sweden?

Recently I saw a Tweet by the real truther, who is apparently a real medical doctor.

(2025 Update: Real Truther is not a real medical doctor. At the start of the interview the hosts make it sound like he is one, but Real Truther himself says quite plainly in the interview that he is not a medical doctor)

The claim here is that Sweden “recorded” 13 deaths.

If he had said Sweden attributed 13 deaths to the vaccine, that’s a different claim which may or may not be true.

But of course if he said that it would mean he disagrees with the CDC, which claims there are no deaths associated with the mRNA vaccines!

So how many deaths are “recorded” in VAERS for Sweden?

The 2 letter ISO country code for Sweden is SE.

There are 407 deaths recorded in VAERS for Sweden.

As usual, I added a lot of the missing age values, as well as other information I could infer by doing text analysis of the writeups.

How can there be just 13 recorded deaths?

When you chart the days to symptom onset for Sweden VAERS deaths, you can see that over 50% of them had symptom onset on the same day.

Not only is this high, but it is anomalously high compared to any other country.

And then there is another strange bump on day 31.

So I looked at a few reports, and realized that the actual vaccination date and symptom onset date were not recorded.

In practice, this means they just use the first day of the month in the corresponding fields.

In any case, the bump is caused by the symptom onset date being in the next month.

Subarachnoid haemorrhage; This is a spontaneous report from a contactable consumer or other non hcp and additional physician downloaded from the Regulatory Authority-WEB, regulatory authority number SE-MPA-2021-022327. Other case identifier number SE-MPA-1616403276188. A 39-year-old female patient received bnt162b2 (COMIRNATY), via an unspecified route of administration on Jan2021, single dose for covid-19 immunisation. The patient''s medical history and concomitant medications were not reported. Reported suspect adverse event was subarachnoid haemorrhage. Vaccination on an unknown date in January 2021 and in February2021, the woman died as a result of a subarachnoid haemorrhage in Feb2021, time to onset is not further specified in the report. The outcome of the event was fatal. Report assessed as serious, death. No follow-up attempts are possible, information on batch number cannot be obtained.; Reported Cause(s) of Death: Subarachnoid haemorrhage Source

But this means we CAN use the bound of the “number of days in the given month” as the NUMDAYS value.

If we consider deaths which happen within 30 days of vaccination as “recorded” deaths, there are over 200 such deaths in Sweden VAERS reports.

Why is this number different from what the Sweden’s website says?