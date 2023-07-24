Vaccine Data Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia's avatar
Patricia
Jul 24, 2023

Interesting. It is always the same story ie the surface data impression and the truth are never the same which is why I believe that those who don't know the truth about the vaccines are simply those who did not look in enough detail, if at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Closed VAERS's avatar
Closed VAERS
Jul 24, 2023

Probably more Sweden DEATHS in VAERS considering Sweden data has been included in the "FOREIGN" scrub since Nov 2022...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aravind Mohanoor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture