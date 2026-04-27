This is the 3rd article in the PACVS series

Summary:

Analysis of 4,610 PACVS neuropathy cases (Moderna n=2,188; Pfizer n=2,422) found 7.44% met PACVS-positive criteria, with 2.67% receiving compensation recommendations.

A structured scoring system drives classifications — points are awarded for early onset (0–42 days), atypical nerve patterns, multi-system symptoms, and ruling out common causes — requiring coherent multi-axis evidence rather than any single trigger.

Among PACVS-positive cases, multi-system involvement (83–86%), atypical nerve patterns (93–96%), and early onset (99–100%) dominated, matching the model’s design logic.

The pipeline applies conservative filters: 69% of all cases were flagged as mild/nonspecific, alternatives were considered in every record, and “idiopathic peripheral neuropathy” was the most common alternative diagnosis (18.22%).

Despite those filters, a consistent, severity-linked subgroup cleared both PACVS and compensation thresholds across both manufacturer cohorts — 22.45% of PACVS-positive cases qualified for compensation.

Please read the previous article to understand the schema and download the output CSV files.

Datasets used:

Moderna neuropathy cohort ( n=2188 )

Pfizer neuropathy cohort ( n=2422 )

Combined total: n=4610

Headline PACVS and Compensation Results

PACVS-positive ( is_pacvs=true ) Moderna: 147 / 2188 (6.72%) Pfizer: 196 / 2422 (8.09%) Combined: 343 / 4610 (7.44%)

Compensation recommendations ( recommend_compensation=true ) Moderna: 61 / 2188 (2.79%) Pfizer: 62 / 2422 (2.56%) Combined: 123 / 4610 (2.67%)

PACVS-positive cases with compensation recommendation Combined: 77 / 343 (22.45%)



At this level, the key signal is not a rare one-off: a measurable subgroup repeatedly clears PACVS and compensation thresholds in both manufacturer cohorts.

What the Model Uses to Classify PACVS

In the classification schema used for this analysis, PACVS is determined by a heuristic score:

Temporal link (+3): onset within 0-42 days Atypical neuropathy pattern (+2): patchy/non-length-dependent or facial/cranial involvement Multi-system involvement (+2): multi_system_count >= 2 Common causes ruled out (+2): other_common_causes_ruled_out=true

Decision thresholds:

is_pacvs=true when score >= 7

recommend_compensation=true requires score >= 8 plus was_debilitating=true and appears_permanent=true

Important clarification:

pre_existing_conditions and had_prior_covid_infection are tracked and used in interpretation.

They are not direct numeric PACVS scoring terms.

Technical Deep Dive: Why the Field Design Matters

The PACVS case schema does more than store answers. It forces structured reasoning so PACVS calls are evidence-linked, auditable, and consistent across thousands of records.

At a high level, the model separates:

signal for PACVS-like immune-mediated injury,

signal for common/ordinary neuropathy explanations,

and confidence/objection context.

Multi-system cluster is a core anchor

The schema explicitly captures:

prominent_fatigue

brain_fog

dysautonomia

headache

These are combined into multi_system_count , and multi_system_count >= 2 adds PACVS weight in scoring.

Why this matters: it helps distinguish isolated neuropathy-like symptoms from broader PACVS-pattern illness.

Prior COVID is treated as confounding context

The field had_prior_covid_infection is used to force explicit confounder handling.

Prior infection can create post-viral neuropathic/autonomic syndromes.

So this field changes interpretation strength, even though it is not a direct numeric PACVS score term.

PACVS is separated from ordinary neuropathy by constellation logic

The model does not rely on one checkbox. It combines:

pattern atypicality ( patchy_non_length_dependent , facial_cranial_involvement ), temporal linkage ( days_from_vaccine_to_onset ), alternative-cause and exclusion logic ( other_common_causes_ruled_out , alternative diagnosis fields), direct rationale ( why_not_regular_neuropathy ).

This architecture is meant to reduce false positives by requiring coherent multi-axis evidence, not single-feature triggers.

Why this is more reliable than free-text-only judgment

The schema uses citable typed fields so extracted assertions can carry evidence context.

That makes outputs:

structured,

traceable,

auditable,

and reproducible.

Without this, summarization may still be possible, but threshold consistency and drift control become much harder.

Side-by-Side Feature Profile

Entire cohorts

Temporal 0-42 day onset: Moderna 50.82% , Pfizer 49.79%

Patchy/facial pattern present: Moderna 21.53% , Pfizer 23.12%

Multi-system count >= 2: Moderna 21.57% , Pfizer 24.19%

Common causes ruled out: Moderna 5.07% , Pfizer 5.70%

No prior COVID infection: Moderna 93.60% , Pfizer 92.44%

No preexisting conditions (as coded): Moderna 51.10%, Pfizer 52.68%

Among PACVS-positive cases

No prior COVID infection: Moderna 94.56% , Pfizer 98.47%

No preexisting conditions (as coded): Moderna 53.74% , Pfizer 58.67%

Multi-system count >= 2: Moderna 85.71% , Pfizer 82.65%

Patchy/facial pattern present: Moderna 93.88% , Pfizer 96.43%

Common causes ruled out: Moderna 46.26% , Pfizer 38.27%

Temporal 0-42 day onset: Moderna 99.32%, Pfizer 100.00%

These distributions match the model design: temporality + atypical pattern + multisystem clustering dominate positive PACVS calls.

Objections and Alternatives Summary (Quantified)

Combined (Moderna + Pfizer)

other_common_causes_ruled_out : 249 / 4610 (5.40%) true, 4361 / 4610 (94.60%) false

objective_evidence_available : 443 / 4610 (9.61%) true, 4167 / 4610 (90.39%) false

symptoms_too_mild_or_nonspecific : 3179 / 4610 (68.96%) true, 1431 / 4610 (31.04%) false

alternative_explanations_considered or alternative_explanations_known populated: 4610 / 4610 (100.00%)

most_likely_alternative_diagnosis populated: 4311 / 4610 (93.51%)

By manufacturer

Moderna: causes ruled out true: 111 (5.07%) objective evidence true: 209 (9.55%) mild/nonspecific true: 1537 (70.25%)

Pfizer: causes ruled out true: 138 (5.70%) objective evidence true: 234 (9.66%) mild/nonspecific true: 1642 (67.80%)



Most frequent alternative diagnoses (combined)

idiopathic peripheral neuropathy : 840 (18.22%)

pre-existing peripheral neuropathy : 129 (2.80%)

aggravation of pre-existing peripheral neuropathy : 114 (2.47%)

diabetic peripheral neuropathy : 88 (1.91%)

exacerbation of pre-existing peripheral neuropathy : 74 (1.61%)

idiopathic small fiber neuropathy : 74 (1.61%)

Interpretation:

The pipeline is not naively permissive: alternatives are extensively populated and many records are still tagged mild/nonspecific.

At the same time, a nontrivial subgroup still meets PACVS and compensation criteria despite those conservative filters.

Bottom Line

PACVS-positive signal appears in both manufacturer cohorts.

Compensation recommendations remain a minority but are consistent and severity-linked.

Alternative explanations are broadly considered, yet serious PACVS-consistent cases still emerge at scale.

Disclosure: This article was written almost entirely by AI (with minor edits for clarity) by doing an analysis of the Pfizer and Moderna datasets I generated in the previous article.