Vaccine Data Science

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GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
Apr 27

aggravation = exacerbation

idiopathic is a much abused word when direct causal mechanisms are known.

Pfizer 2022 PSUR3 has ~10,000 "preferred term" harms. How does AI tackle that document?

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