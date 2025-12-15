Vaccine Data Science

Sorry. The point I made is not specific to those "negative control outcomes" but broadly applicable to all events you could consider in VAERs. Those were just examples.

Bottom line:

1. It is not valid to conclude an event is covid vaccine-caused just because reports spiked in 2021 relative to previous years/vaccines, since ALL events were massively higher reported in 2021, including events clearly having nothing to do with vaccines (no matter which ones you consider acceptably -- the point is they virtually all are). The pandemic sparked tremendous stimulated reporting.

2. It is not valid to conclude an event is covid vaccine-caused just because the reports are higher in the days immediately following vaccination and decay rapidly over time. This is an inherent feature of passive reporting systems, characterizing all events, including events clearly having nothing to do with vaccines (no matter which ones you consider acceptably unrelated -- the point is they virtually all are).

My paper outlines many valid methods to identify safety signals from VAERs, and suggests numerous improvements to make the discover process even better.

But these two naive approaches are not among them -- they are completely invalid, and if you follow this flawed logic and take it to its completion, you will conclude these vaccines literally caused everything that could ever happen to someone and get reported to VAERs.

