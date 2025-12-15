Summary:

This analysis challenges Jeff Morris’s whitepaper argument that dismisses elevated VAERS reports in 2021, demonstrating that his “negative control” examples (sunburn, toothache, abnormal dreams, X-ray of limb) actually have clear links to vaccines when examining clinical narratives.

Specific VAERS case examples reveal that symptoms like “sunburn” describe vaccine-related burning sensations, toothaches correlate with post-vaccination jaw pain, and abnormal dreams appear alongside other vaccine side effects.

Morris commits the same error he criticizes others for—using raw counts without examining underlying clinical narratives—which reveals these symptoms are temporally associated with vaccination and not true negative controls.

If these symptoms aren’t genuine negative controls, researchers cannot and should not rule out the possibility that the 2021 spike in VAERS reports resulted from genuine vaccine-related adverse events.

The CDC should stop categorizing diagnostic tests and temporally-associated symptoms as negative controls, instead creating a separate data column in the VAERS CSV file to capture this information

Prof Jeff Morris recently published a whitepaper titled “The Complementary Components of the U.S. Vaccine Safety Monitoring System“ in Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) Science of Science Communication.

While there is plenty of other stuff to critique in the whitepaper, it also suffers from a foundational flaw which I have discussed before

Unsurprisingly, Prof Morris did not agree with my previous article, so I will be expanding on my analysis in this article.

However, he did not use the example of fracture (even though he has brought it up many times before in Twitter arguments) in the whitepaper. Is this because he realized that would have been too much of a stretch even for his usually unquestioning audience? Reminder: the whitepaper has not yet been peer reviewed (even though many people who are pro vaccine use "lack of peer review" as a reason to dismiss a lot of VAERS analysis by vaccine skeptics)

Jeff Morris has historically used the phrase “negative controls” to refer to symptoms which appear in VAERS reports with “no obvious link to vaccines”

He uses the same idea in his new whitepaper.

He wrote the following paragraph to explain the above charts

In fact, nearly every type of event reported to VAERS, including many with no obvious link to vaccines such as sunburn, toothache, X-ray of limbs, and abnormal dreams, showed dramatic spikes in 2021, often increasing by orders of magnitude (The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) Request) (see figure). This widespread surge makes clear that a sharp rise in VAERS reports for COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 cannot, on its own, be taken as evidence of causality. Instead, it reflects a general elevation in reporting rates across the board, driven by heightened awareness,intense public scrutiny, and unprecedented vaccine rollout.

But there is a fatal flaw in this argument - in the context of VAERS, these symptoms are NOT examples with no obvious link to vaccines.

To rephrase and avoid the double negative: all example symptoms that Jeff Morris uses HAVE an obvious link to the vaccines.

This would become “obvious” as soon as someone reads the associated clinical narrative (the field which is called SYMPTOM_TEXT in the VAERS CSV file).

Let us consider the following examples (analysis by Grok, but the reader should be able to verify that it is correct by clicking on the VAERS ID and reading the full clinical narrative)

Sunburn

Let us look at some example VAERS reports which include Sunburn as one of the symptoms

1238533 The “sunburn” here refers to a burning sensation in the lower legs and arms (described as “like a sunburn”), reported as an adverse event temporally associated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. This is the symptom/outcome of interest being attributed to the exposure (vaccine), not a separate outcome used to test for bias. There is no plausible biological mechanism by which the vaccine would cause actual sunburn (UV-induced skin damage), but the description is metaphorical for neuropathic or inflammatory burning pain, making it a potentially plausible side effect rather than an impossible outcome for detecting confounding.

1681718 The “sunburn sensation” is explicitly described as a sensory symptom (feels like a sunburn sensation) in the shoulder blade and back, occurring after the first Pfizer vaccine dose, alongside other typical post-vaccination symptoms (fever, chills, headache, etc.). It is presented as part of the adverse reaction profile, not as a control outcome. A vaccine cannot plausibly cause literal sunburn, but the metaphorical use for burning pain aligns with known systemic or neurologic side effects, so it does not meet the criterion of an “impossible” outcome under the hypothesized mechanism.

1684326 The patient describes a “horrible sunburn reaction” on the arm that received the vaccine, including hurt, burn, and itch—classic signs of a local injection-site reaction (possibly delayed). This is reported as a direct adverse event following the Pfizer vaccine, not a separate negative control outcome. While a vaccine cannot cause true UV-induced sunburn, localized burning/erythema/itching is a biologically plausible reaction (e.g., hypersensitivity or inflammation), so it is the outcome under study, not one expected to be null if the association is causal.

Toothache

Let us now look at a few toothache reports

1747664 The “toothache” is reported alongside stress, anxiety, headache, insomnia, and a jaw infection after a root canal, in a patient with Waldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia on ibrutinib, following the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. It is presented as a potential adverse event temporally associated with the vaccine, not as a separate outcome to detect bias. While vaccines have no direct mechanism to cause toothache (e.g., via dental pathology), rare oral pain has been reported post-vaccination possibly due to immune activation or inflammation, making it somewhat biologically plausible rather than impossible, thus not ideal as a negative control outcome.

1749402 The patient describes extreme jaw and tooth pain (like “a mouth full of ice”) starting 12 days after the second Pfizer vaccine dose, with no dental issues found on examination. The dentist noted similar cases post-vaccine, suggesting a possible association. This is reported as the primary adverse event, not a control. Although uncommon, case reports and VAERS data indicate oral/dental pain as a rare side effect of COVID-19 vaccines, potentially from neuropathic or inflammatory responses, so it is not an “impossible” outcome under the hypothesized mechanism and does not serve as a negative control.

1750300 “Teeth hurt” is mentioned amid systemic symptoms (chills, fever, aches, eye pain) post-vaccine, resembling flu-like reactions. It is part of the adverse event cluster, not isolated as a control outcome. Vaccines can induce generalized pain, including oral/dental sensations via inflammation or referred pain, and studies show rare oral adverse events post-COVID vaccination, making toothache somewhat plausible rather than a null-expected outcome for detecting confounding or bias.

Abnormal dreams

Let us now look at a few reports for the symptom “Abnormal dreams”

1752456 The “strangest most vivid dreams” (e.g., dinosaurs chasing, snakes) are reported as part of a cluster of post-vaccination symptoms (sweating, lethargy, fatigue, muscle pain) following the first Pfizer dose. This is presented as an adverse event temporally linked to the vaccine, not a control outcome. Numerous anecdotal reports, media articles, and VAERS analyses indicate vivid/abnormal dreams as a commonly reported (though not officially listed) side effect of COVID-19 vaccines, likely due to immune activation, fatigue-induced longer sleep, or REM rebound—making it biologically plausible rather than an “impossible” outcome for negative control purposes.

1753254 “Crazy dreams” and trouble sleeping are described alongside other symptoms (loss of appetite, internal burning sensation) starting ~30 days after the second vaccine dose. The patient attributes ongoing issues to the vaccine and sought medical evaluation. This is the primary adverse event reported, not a negative control. Widespread anecdotal and media reports link vivid or abnormal dreams to COVID-19 vaccination side effects (often via disrupted sleep or inflammation), reducing its suitability as a null-expected outcome to detect confounding.

1756156 “Vivid dream” is listed among typical post-vaccination symptoms (chills, arm ache, body aches, headache, joint pain) after the second Pfizer dose. It is part of the adverse reaction profile, not isolated for bias detection. Extensive reports in VAERS, news, and expert commentary describe vivid dreams as a frequent anecdotal side effect of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/Moderna), potentially from fever, fatigue, or immune response affecting sleep architecture—thus not meeting the “check-for-an-effect-impossible-by-the-hypothesized-mechanism” criterion for a strong negative control.

X-ray of limb

Let us now look at the last example he provided

1474768 “X-ray limb abnormal” is listed among diagnostic findings during evaluation of progressive limb pain (foot to leg, knee, pelvis, shoulder) post-second Pfizer dose, alongside anemia, twitching, and palpitations. This appears as part of the workup for suspected vaccine-related musculoskeletal issues, not a separate outcome for bias detection. Rare cases of reactive arthritis or inflammatory joint issues post-COVID vaccination have been reported, which could show abnormalities on X-ray (e.g., erosions or swelling), making it somewhat biologically plausible rather than impossible, thus not a strong negative control.

621127 The patient reports arm pain, redness, and achiness after a pneumonia shot, with X-ray revealing the “beginning of arthritis.” This is framed as a potential adverse reaction, alongside ongoing symptoms (headaches, stiffness). The X-ray abnormality is the primary diagnostic evidence for the reported event, not a control. SIRVA and post-vaccination arthritis flares are well-documented (e.g., in VAERS and CDC reviews), with vaccines triggering inflammatory responses in joints visible on X-ray; thus, plausible causality via immune activation or mechanical injury, disqualifying it as a null-expected negative control outcome.

1958684 “X-ray limb abnormal” refers to a confirmed right 5th distal metatarsal fracture on X-ray after a fall due to generalized weakness from acute COVID-19 infection (positive test), in a fully vaccinated (Moderna x2) elderly patient. The fracture resulted from the fall, not directly from the vaccine; weakness was attributed to COVID, with vaccination history noted but not implicated. Literature links COVID-19 infection (not vaccination) to increased fracture risk via bone loss or frailty, and no causal vaccine-fracture association exists, but this incidental finding amid infection symptoms makes it part of the event cluster, not a isolated control.

Why this is such a huge problem for his VAERS arguments

There are many reasons why these negative controls are a huge problem for Jeff’s arguments against VAERS

1) Sometimes the symptoms are related to the vaccine, and this becomes evident once you read the clinical narrative (eg toothache)

2) Prof Morris advises against using raw counts, but he is making the exact same error (of using raw counts) in his presentation of negative controls

3) To the extent that these negative controls are almost never true negative controls, that also means there is no way to know for sure if a large jump in raw counts of VAERS reports is not due to the vaccine itself causing them

So Prof Morris is wrong when he says the sharp increase in 2021 should be ignored because “every type of event including many with no obvious link to the vaccine” was reported in great numbers. As I just demonstrated, the underlying clinical narratives do not support this claim.

This does not mean the increases imply that the vaccine caused all the adverse events. But the negative control argument does not add anything useful to the paper (and the entire section should be deleted in my opinion).

Said another way, if the vaccine were dangerous, and given that these four symptoms do not add anything to the argument, the behavior you would see in VAERS is exactly what we observe.

4) A quick reading of the clinical narrative shows that these “negative controls” are temporally associated with real symptoms. So they are bound to follow the same temporal pattern of real symptoms - a lot of reports immediately following vaccination followed by a fairly rapid drop off. If they are not true negative controls, it follows that you cannot infer anything at all from their temporal pattern - and if anything, it would be a bit strange if they did NOT closely mirror the same temporal patterns as real symptoms

In other words, what Prof Morris is trying to infer (“misapplication of temporality criterion”) is wrong because his underlying assumption (“regardless of link to vaccination“, which implies there is no link) is itself wrong.

This doesn’t mean the temporality implies causation either! It just reinforces my point that the section about negative controls needs to be removed from the whitepaper.

5) Adding non-symptoms like x-ray of limb into the list of negative controls (there are also other diagnostic tests like PCR tests) does not prove “implausibility”. If anything, it only proves that the CDC has been doing a very poor job of adding MedDRA codes.

Personally, I do not see a good reason why diagnostic tests should even appear in the Symptoms table, and the fact that no one has called this out till date is very concerning

6) Dismissing symptoms as “implausible” without reading the clinical narrative - which is information which has already been collected and thus readily available for large scale text analysis as long as one is willing to make the effort - in addition to implying a lack of rigor, also suggests a blind pro vaccine bias.

In turn, this will only make the general public even more suspicious that there is an attempt to “suppress” full investigations of vaccine injuries.

Why does the CDC keep adding these symptoms?

These examples clearly show that Jeff Morris is wrong when he claims that these symptoms have “no obvious link to vaccines“

But the bigger question must be answered - why does the CDC keep adding these as symptoms?

I have referred to them as false positives previously, and I hope this article has made it very clear that in addition to serving no useful purpose, these “symptoms” are only muddying the waters when it comes to proper VAERS analysis.

These false positives should be moved into an entirely new column in the VAERS CSV file. With all the recent progress in AI and LLMs, it should not be too challenging to parse the information in this extra column for future analysis in case the need arises.