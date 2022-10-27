I mentioned in a previous article that VAERS is not easy to search

When people bring up the question of Myocarditis, the usual response on social media is one of these:

a) anyone can file a report on VAERS, so a majority of these are just “prank reports”. And to support this, they usually cite the “Incredible Hulk” story. But when you look at a few VAERS reports, you can usually observe pretty quickly that this isn’t true

b) vaccine induced myocarditis is still much rarer than COVID19 induced myocarditis

First of all, COVID19 induced myocarditis is not that common.

Second, that is still a problem given that vaccines are taken as prophylaxis, meaning a healthy person gets a vaccine, while you need to get sick with COVID19 before you get myocarditis.

And if you don’t know how sick someone could get (which is the whole premise of vaccinating everyone with a pulse), it follows that you don’t know who will get myocarditis. If the person who gets vaccine induced myocarditis would not have gotten it from C19, then you essentially turned a healthy person into a sick person. In other words, in the name of the common good, instead of figuring out how to make a sick person healthier, you have made a healthy person sicker.

Third, and more important than all of this is the fact that this is all very new in how we see vaccines. In other words, we are normalizing low expectations. Why?

"If you start to ask the question - Which is worse, the vaccine or the disease, you are ALREADY on the wrong foot. Vaccination is supposed to be much much safer.. that's the starting point"

List of reports

I have compiled a list of Myocarditis reports from VAERS (already filtered to only include reports for COVID19 vaccines) for 2021 and for Jan - Aug 2022. You can click on the URL field and go to the details page for the data snapshot on the MedAlerts website to verify all the information for yourself.

VAERS Myocarditis reports for 2021

VAERS Myocarditis reports for Jan - Aug 2022

When you filter the dataset by people who died within 30 days of taking the vaccine, you get 27 reports. You can do this filtering for yourself and check it out.

These deaths were for just one adverse event (Myocarditis) and just for 2021, and included young people.

Contrast this to 1976, when the swine flu vaccine was apparently pulled from the market for causing the deaths of three elderly people who were all already suffering from significant comorbidities.