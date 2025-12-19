Summary:

The APPC whitepaper ignores CDC’s v-safe to VAERS reporting promise - In October 2020, the CDC committed to calling everyone who reported major health issues in v-safe and adding their information to VAERS, yet the whitepaper doesn’t mention this critical process.

The paper author’s Twitter claim about open field data contradicts the CDC protocol - Claiming that v-safe open field data is “worse than VAERS” makes no sense, since serious v-safe reports should have been professionally filed to VAERS by trained CDC contractors with complete demographic information.

Massive under-reporting exists from v-safe to VAERS across all categories - Out of 770,000 people who filled out the free text field, only 50,000 appear in VAERS. For hospitalizations: 72,000 reported in v-safe but only 2,500 in VAERS. For deaths: over 1,700 in v-safe but fewer than 25 in VAERS.

The whitepaper creates a double standard - It demands vaccine skeptics produce mountains of evidence while ignoring that the CDC failed its own promise and that much of this evidence remains inaccessible to the public due to under-reporting.

I am planning an independent audit since experts seem to lack the skillset - Most biostatistics specialists writing these whitepapers don’t have expertise in large-scale text analysis, so I am planning to do my own audit

Does the author of the APPC whitepaper know that the CDC promised to report all severe v-safe outcomes to VAERS?

In October 2020, Tom Shimabukuro from the CDC Vaccine Safety Team, mentioned that CDC will call everyone who reported some major health issue in one of their checkins on the v-safe app and add their information into VAERS

First of all the whitepaper does not even mention this anywhere. I would like to know why.

But there is also a much bigger problem, because the paper author has also claimed on Twitter that

And the open field data is no better than VAERs, and actually worse, since you don't know who bothered to report, so cannot estimate incidence, and open field are not coded in way that links to events the same way they are in VAERs. Link to tweet

But this does not make any sense at all, given that a registrant would only resort to using the open field (free text) if they have a fairly serious symptom which is not found in the list of benign “check the box” symptoms.

And if a serious v-safe report were to be also filed to VAERS, this means all serious events in v-safe should have all the associated demographic information that you would normally see in VAERS

And this is especially true because the person filing the report is a contractor for CDC who is supposed to be professionally trained on asking the right questions and filling out the VAERS forms as completely as possible

So there are three possibilities here.

The author is not aware of this v-safe to VAERS reporting flow at all.

Or the author does hold the CDC to a high standard, and expects all the v-safe serious reports (or at least most of it) to be available in VAERS, in which case v-safe text analysis will not be any different than VAERS text analysis, and certainly won’t be worse (so what he says in his tweet is wrong)

Or the author has just decided to accept the low bar that the CDC has set.

If the paper author is aware of the v-safe to VAERS reporting flow, then he is hoping no one will notice the double standards in all his appraisals He expects vaccine skeptics should produce mountains of evidence to prove causation (which is pretty much the basic premise of the whitepaper), despite knowing very well that a lot of that evidence is not accessible to the general public Meanwhile he indirectly endorses the fact that the CDC failed utterly in its promise to properly file serious reports from v-safe to VAERS by failing to mention the v-safe under-reporting problem in what is supposed to be a comprehensive whitepaper

Whatever the reason, this creates a gaping hole in the whitepaper’s recommendations

There is clear under reporting from v-safe to VAERS

Let us look at the different kinds of under reporting which can be directly calculated from the existing v-safe and VAERS datasets.

Free Text (Open Field) URF

Out of the 10 million v-safe registrants, nearly 770,000 people filled out some information in the open field.

While I think that not all this information is worthy of investigation, there are only a total of only about 40000 people in VAERS from v-safe as of October 2025 VAERS data.

Note: You can find all reports from v-safe inside VAERS by looking at the field called SPLTTYPE - it will be marked as “vsafe”.

Another ~9600 v-safe registrants reported their symptoms to VAERS voluntarily (that is they did it by themselves and the call center employee did not fill out the VAERS report)

In other words, only about 50000 of the 770,000 people who wrote something into the free text can be seen in VAERS.

To the best of my understanding, the call center employee did not make any effort to update these reports to indicate that they were v-safe registrants.

Hospitalizations URF

About 72000 people in v-safe reported hospitalization.

There are only about 2500 reports of hospitalizations in VAERS from v-safe.

Deaths URF

There are over 1700 deaths reported in v-safe.

Question for the reader: how many of these 1731 deaths needed to be reported to VAERS? Given that no person can report their own death, how would you know who died? Was it the registrant? Was it a family member? And who is filling out the v-safe form?

Only about 25 of them (less than 2%) are seen in VAERS!

Adverse Events of Special Interest URF

In fact, you can search for nearly every serious adverse event from the list of “Adverse Events of Special Interest” mentioned in the v-safe protocol, and you will find a fairly large under reporting factor from v-safe to VAERS for almost all of them.

If you zoom out a bit, anyone who is interested in a proper scientific analysis would be wondering if this statement is true:

The more serious the adverse event in v-safe, the less likely that it would been reported to VAERS

The gaping hole: there is no call for a full v-safe audit

Have any of the pro vaccine folks demanded that v-safe should be fully audited to understand why so many serious v-safe reports were never added to VAERS?

Why not?

I think there are four reasons

a) skillset deficit: this is the biggest one in my opinion. Most of the people who specialize in the type of biostatistics needed to write these whitepapers don’t actually know much (or anything) about large scale text analysis. In other words, they don’t think such audits are even possible.

b) to save face: doing these kinds of data audits would only make their beloved CDC look extremely incompetent

c) indirect monetary incentives: while the pro vaccine folks always claim they have never taken any money directly from pharma, even a small amount of investigation usually reveals that they have some major incentives not to rock the boat

d) some are actually on the pharma payroll: in my opinion, these are quite rare, and I don’t usually believe these accusations unless someone can provide me with a reasonable amount of proof

In any case, since it is now clear to me that almost none of the people who are debating vaccine skeptics have the skillset to do these audits, I plan to do these audits myself and report my findings in a few weeks